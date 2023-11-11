AP Tobler Releases Experimental Grunge Track 'Death Waltz'

Alternative grunge artist and multi-instrumentalist AP Tobler releases their single “Death Waltz,” combining their punk and grunge influences from Nirvana and Destroy Boys with the storytelling inspirations of Mitski to create a unique genre mashup. Their music catalyzes AP's mission to bring queer and transgender representation to alternative music and create a space for misfits to feel less alone. The new track begins the journey leading up to Tobler's upcoming album release in April 2024. Accompanying the single is a comical music video where AP is a murderous guest at a steampunk masquerade.

AP Tobler is a musician, singer, and songwriter based in San José, CA. A self-described “grunge poet,” AP writes music with heavy riffs and complex themes. AP aims to share their experiences with anxiety and depression by crafting songs rooted in grunge and alternative rock. Their versatility as a multi-instrumentalist has allowed them to compose and perform all tracks for their songs in the studio. Live shows are typically performed as a 4-piece band with AP on lead guitar and vocals, with supporting drums, bass, and rhythm guitar. AP has shared the stage with prominent acts such as Destroy Boys, Archer Oh, Post Sex Nachos. AP also performed at San Francisco's Noise Pop Festival 30.

AP's musical journey began with the discovery of drums at the age of 8. They explored the sounds and composition of grunge, hard rock, metal, and jazz through their studies, adding guitar and bass to their instrument studies in the years that followed. AP has been gigging regularly since a young age, performing at high-profile music events such as PASIC and Sweetwater Gearfest. AP holds an Advanced Professional certificate in General Music Studies from Berklee College of Music.

AP began writing and releasing original music in 2018. They draw heavy influence from the 90's grunge, alternative, and punk scenes in their work, citing Nirvana, Green Day, and Weezer as significant influences.

