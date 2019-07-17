ALABAMA Announced for Induction Into Musicians Hall of Fame

Iconic country group ALABAMA will soon add another accolade to its long list of achievements. On Tuesday afternoon in Nashville, GRAMMY-nominated guitarist Joe Bonamassa announced the band (Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen) as 2019 inductees into the Musicians Hall of Fame. Additionally, ALABAMA will receive the organization's first-ever Lifetime Achievement Award.

Upon learning the news, the band released the following statements:

"This a great honor. I always thought of myself as a musician first." -Jeff Cook

"To be in the Musicians Hall of Fame along with so many of my peers is one of the greatest honors we have ever received." -Teddy Gentry

"Getting the first Lifetime Achievement Award and going in the Musicians Hall of Fame is very humbling. I am thankful to be a musician, a singer, a songwriter and for being able to make a living through touring and recording for the last 50 years." -Randy Owen

Additional 2019 inductees include Felix Cavaliere, Steve Wariner, The Surfaris (Bob Berryhill, Pat Connolly, Jim Fuller*, Ron Wilson*), Don Everly, The Original Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section (David Briggs, Jerry Carrigan*, Norbert Putnam, Terry Thompson, Earl "Peanutt" Montgomery, Joe South*, Reggie Young*), the Nashville A-Team - The Players (Eddie Bayers, Paul Franklin, John Hobbs, Brent Mason, Michael Rhodes), The Muscle Shoals Horns (Harrison Calloway, Ronnie Eades, Charles Rose, Harvey Thompson), Owen Bradley*, Billy Sherrill and Bob Taylor. (*awarded posthumously)

The inductees will be honored with a concert in Nashville on October 22, 2019 at theSchermerhorn Symphony Center. Pre-sale tickets will be available August 2, 2019 to Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum members (to become a member, visitmusicianshalloffame.com). Tickets will be on sale to the public on August 5, 2019 through the Schermerhorn Symphony Center box office.

It's been 50 years since Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry and Randy Owen left the cotton farms of Fort Payne, Alabama to spend the summer playing music in a Myrtle Beach, South Carolina bar called The Bowery. It's a classic American tale of rags to riches. From humble beginnings picking cotton in the fields, to international stars that went on to sell 80 million albums, while changing the face and sound of country music. Quality songs that have become the soundtrack for American life are the foundation for ALABAMA's stellar career. The group introduced rock style guitars, lights, pyrotechnics and sounds to the country audience that has inspired many of today's brightest country stars including Kenny Chesney, Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan. While their music continues to stand the test of time, their numbers and stats are beyond compare. Almost five decades since starting the band, ALABAMA has charted 43 #1 singles, including 21 #1 singles in a row, and have won dozens of CMA, GRAMMY®, and ACM Awards. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have their own star of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In addition, they are world-class philanthropists who have raised millions of dollars for various charities. ALABAMA is currently on the road celebrating five decades of music on its historic "50th Anniversary Tour."

