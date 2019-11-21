AHF Will Host 2019 World AIDS Day Concert Featuring Diana Ross

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, is once again set to hold a variety of free concerts, community events and formal observations in many of the 43 countries around the globe that AHF serves in to mark World AIDS Day, formally observed each year on December 1st.

In the U.S., AHF will host four free high-profile concerts in Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami and Atlanta, with the incomparable Diana Ross featured as special guest at the Dallas concert on November 29th at the Bomb Factory. There will also be scores of other events set in the fifteen U.S. states that AHF operates in as well as more than 100 additional AHF World AIDS Day commemorations and events around the globe.

Under its "Keep the Promise!" banner, AHF will acknowledge progress made in the global fight against HIV and AIDS. These AHF World AIDS Day events also serve as a stark reminder to world leaders and others that there were over one million AIDS deaths and as many as 2.3 million new HIV infections occurring in the last year-and that there is still much work to be globally to defeat this epidemic.

This year, AHF is also honoring "Our Champions" at all its U.S. World AIDS Day events. "Our Champions" are select group of individuals, both living and dead, who have made a profound impact in the decades long fight against HIV and AIDS and these champions include local community advocates, important figures like Princess Diana, Connie Norman, Elizabeth Taylor, Larry Kramer, Pedro Zamora and others who will be recognized, remembered and honored nationwide.

In the U.S., AHF events scheduled for World AIDS Day 2019 include various activities ranging from free concerts and unifying marches to exciting fashion shows and empowering advocacy rallies. As always, AHF will be on hand at many of these events to provide free HIV testing services, distribute free condoms and hold interactive sessions to raise awareness of HIV/AIDS and related issues at multiple locations throughout Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and the U.S.

AHF's premier U.S. event, done in partnership with AHF-affiliate AIN (AIDS Interfaith Network d.b.a. 'Access & Information Network') takes place Friday, November 29th at the Bomb Factory in DALLAS.





