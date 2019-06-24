A$AP Ferg Releases WIGS Feat. City Girls & ANTHA

A$AP Ferg has dropped another anthem with "Wigs." The Frankie P produced track, featuring Miami's hottest hip-hop duo City Girls and much buzzed about Harlem singer and rapper ANTHA, is out now via A$AP Worldwide/Polo Grounds Music/RCA Records.

"Wigs" follows the release of his latest track, "Pups" ft. A$AP Rocky. Both songs mark the Harlem native's first new music in over two years since 2017's Still Striving, which featured the 3x Platinum mega hit "Plain Jane."The hip-hop star's limited edition design BMX-style bike with Redline is out now and he continues to reach new heights with his collaborations with adidas, Hennessy and Tiffany & Co. With more music and projects in the works, Ferg's plans for taking over 2019 are well on their way.

