A Shoreline Dream Release New Single 'Loveblind'

Iconic shoegaze / postpunk outfit A Shoreline Dream present the single 'Loveblind', the title track from their forthcoming album, their first dose of new music since the Covid pandemic began. Just as infectious as the lead track 'Alarms Stop Ringing', these two sonic gems preview 40 minutes of goth-laced progressive soundscapes.

"The title track is a true representation of the observation and realization that so many of us are lost in a sea of past visions of love. Waiting for it to return, forgetting it's gone in some cases, and searching for it within ourselves. With so much self-reflection happening these days, it's difficult to realize that the ones we've cared for need "love" now more than ever to successfully find their way out of personal storms," says Ryan Policky.

'"The production is indeed much darker than many previous A Shoreline Dream tracks, but also one heavily influenced by some of my biggest influences from the early years of goth and gaze-inspired music. An orchestra of deeper tones, with an emphasis on traditional composition and symphonic execution. Extreme highs, and hidden lows centered around a pop focused tempo".

The 'Loveblind' album, set to release on September 23 via Latenight Weeknight Records, follows their critically acclaimed 'Melting' album (2020). Their sixth full-length album, A Shoreline Dream dives into recollections and past desires while looking forward in a wash of soundwaves pointed towards a blinding future. Produced by Ryan Policky and recorded over 10 months in the Barnum suburb of Denver, Colorado, this album features immense synth layers, the band's signature guitar and symphonic vocals.

Over the years, A Shoreline Dream has churned out numerous acclaimed releases, working with legends such as Ulrich Schnauss, Mark Kramer and The Engineers (for whom they created a remix for progressive label gods K-Scope). They also opened for Chapterhouse for their very final appearance.

While the pandemic has taken its toll on our mental well-being, the perception of money and power has blown previous years away. Dying to get back to the good times, moments of pure, unscathed lust, we are eager for new experiences to sweep us off our feet. 'Loveblind' reaches for that same energy, taking cues from previous A Shoreline Dream works released over the past 16 years, drawing more from their progressive goth roots. Layers of moodiness, blissful explosions of rock and chugging tempo mix with the pain, love, hope and moments of near death experienced while creating the album itself.

On August 30, 'Loveblind' will be available for download exclusively via Bandcamp, where 'Alarms Stop Ringing' can also be downloaded and the full 'Loveblind' album is available for pre-order. On September 23, the album will be released everywhere online, including Spotify and Apple Music.

Listen to the new single here: