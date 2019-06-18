A R I Z O N A Gets NOSTALGIC On New Single

Today, alt/electronic trio A R I Z O N A have released a brand-new single called "Nostalgic." The incredibly catchy, sentimental bop marks the second single from the band's forthcoming sophomore effort, the follow-up to their hugely successful debut album, GALLERY. "Nostalgic" is available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

This week, the critically-acclaimed band will bring their undeniably energetic live show to both Irving Plaza and Brooklyn Steel for two back-to-back sold-out headline shows in New York City (Tuesday, June 18 and Wednesday, June 19, respectively). See below for remaining dates of the band's Find Someone Tour.

"Nostalgic" comes on the heels of A R I Z O N A's emotional and powerful collaboration with Avicii, "Hold The Line," which was released on the artist's posthumous album TIM. "Hold The Line" was added to Spotify's Today's Top Hits playlist last week after immediately being met with wide critical acclaim. Rolling Stone praised the song as "a powerful confrontation of loss and grief," while NY TIMES added, "the track has the rising, twinkling, intrinsically hopeful keyboard tones that Avicii brought to so many of his productions." Upon the song's release A R I Z O N A posted a beautiful acoustic performance video of the song, dedicated to Tim, that premiered on SPIN.

The boys in A R I Z O N A have been longtime advocates of mental health awareness and are donating $1 from every ticket sold on their current tour to Hope For The Day, a Chicago based non-profit organization aimed at suicide prevention and mental health awareness.

A R I Z O N A ON TOUR 2019

*denotes festival appearance

DATE MARKET VENUE 6/18/2019 New York, NY Irving Plaza 6/19/2019 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel 6/20/2019 Washington DC 9:30 Club 6/22/2019 Boston, MA House of Blues 6/23/2019 Philadelphia, PA Theatre of Living Arts 7/20/2019-7/21/2019 New York, NY Ozy Fest 2019* 8/2/2019-8/4/2019 Seattle, WA Bumbershoot 2019* 8/23/2019-8/24/2019 Chicago, IL Mamby Beach 2019* 9/20/2019 Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful* 9/21/2019 Santa Ana, CA The Observatory With over a billion worldwide streams and counting, A R I Z O N A has proven a true planetary phenomenon, creating worldwide waves with their ingenious brand of contemporary electronic dance pop. The trio first came together in college in 2015, their shared interests in production and songwriting uniting them as much as their mutual New Jersey heritage. Their early songs like "Where I Wanna Be" soon drew millions of multi-platform streams as well as a fervent online following from London to Los Angeles, Stockholm to Singapore. Their debut album "GALLERY" showcases a stunning collection of hit singles, among them "Electric Touch," "I Was Wrong," and the RIAA gold certified "Oceans Away," all of which are joined by compelling companion videos streaming now at A R I Z O N A's hugely popular YouTube channel HERE. 2018 saw A R I Z O N A return with a string of new singles and remixes, including "What She Wants," and the double-A sided "Summer Days" and "Freaking Out," all available now for streaming and download. The band kicked off 2019 with their newest single "Find Someone," which debuted alongside their most adorable video to-date, watch here. A R I Z O N A has spent much of past few years on the road on a sold-out series of increasingly larger headline tours - the first of which completely sold-out three months in advance, with some shows selling out within minutes of going on sale - a North American arena tour supporting Panic! At The Disco, which will continue in Europe this month, and a multitude of insanely massive festival sets at Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, Corona Capital and many more. Perhaps FORBES said it best: "If you haven't seen A R I Z O N A, you're missing out." A R I Z O N A is: Nate Esquite, David Labuguen, and Zachary Charles.





