Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
9m88 Announces New LP Featuring Oddisee, Arthur Moon, Silas Short, & More

9m88 Announces New LP Featuring Oddisee, Arthur Moon, Silas Short, & More

Her sophomore album 9m88 Radio, will be out August 8.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Jul. 6, 2022  

Today, Taiwanese R&B singer, actress, and creative artist 9m88 (pronounced "Jo-m-Baba") announced her sophomore album 9m88 Radio, out August 8 via her label Jazz Baby Co. and Waves Collective.

Crafted in collaboration with an international roster of musicians and producers like Oddisee (USA), Arthur Moon (USA), Silas Short (USA), StarRo (Japan), SUMIN (South Korea), and more, the album floats freely between genres, as if switching channels between different radio stations. With themes of relationship struggles, internal doubt, self-expectations, and growing in your career, 9m88 Radio digs deep into the psyche of a young woman in the modern world.

"This is a journey of tidying up my bedroom, healing my inner shadows, and returning to one's own-being," 9m88 says.

9m88 (Baba) was born in Taipei and raised in New York. Having gone through a series of life changes after the release of her debut album Beyond Mediocrity in 2019 - for which she won Best New Artist at Taiwan's Golden Indie Music Awards in 2020 - she has since continued to transform into a mature, self-possessed artist. Almost two years in the making, her next project 9m88 Radio expands on her ambitions, with tracks that soar freely between electronic R&B and pop.

In addition to an ever-growing music career, Baba has broadened her artistic range in fashion and film. Her unique and colorful personal style has gained her high fashion status and she has been spotted on the cover of fashion magazines across Asia, including ELLE, VOGUE, Milk X, and many others.

She has also partnered with multiple esteemed luxury and beauty brands such as CHANEL, LOEWE, Miu Miu, Estée Lauder, Shu Uemura, and more. Since 2020, Baba began her acting career, with a supporting role in the Taiwanese film "I Missed You," as well as starring in the TV drama series "Mr. Hito."

Watch the album trailer here:



Related Articles View More Music Stories


From This Author - Michael Major


Outdoor Film Festival Launches on July 6
July 5, 2022

The Outdoor Film Festival consists of a series of interactive workshops and film screenings set in open spaces and nature in East Harlem. With each day given a thematic focal point, the festival is centered around intergenerational healing as it relates to Black and BIPOC communities living in Harlem and across New York City.
Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) Announces Film Lineup for 21st Edition
July 5, 2022

The Asian Film Festival of Dallas (AFFD) announced the film lineup for this year’s 21st edition of the film festival. AFFD’s Opening Night selection is Wenxiong Xing’s Too Cool to Kill, the Closing Night selection is Roshan Sethi’s 7 Days, Spotlight screenings include Park Hoon-Jung’s The Witch 2: The Other One, and Shô Miyake’s Small, Slow but Steady.
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean & DJ Lux to Debut New AJ Single 'SMOKE'
July 5, 2022

Backstreet Boy, AJ Mclean and WEG’s newest artist and Billboard Record Charter DJ Lux will be debuting AJ’s new single ‘SMOKE’. The two are the founders of the music collaboration ATCK, All The Cool Kids, and are releasing their newest records featuring impressive artists on a global scale. Get VIP tickets now!
Raphael Saadiq Tapped as Marvel's MOON GIRL & DEVIL DINOSAUR Executive Music Producer
July 5, 2022

Three-time GRAMMY Award® winner Raphael Saadiq has been named executive music producer for 'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,' the highly anticipated animated series following 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette (aka Moon Girl) and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur, as they protect New York City's Lower East Side from danger.
Supernatural Thriller THE SUMMONED to Be Released on VOD Thursday
July 5, 2022

Directed by Meir with a script by Jewish-Ukrainian writer Yuri Baranovsky, THE SUMMONED's powerful cast features J. Quinton Johnson (Hamilton on Broadway, AMC's The Son), Emma Fitzpatrick (THE SOCIAL NETWORK), Salvador Chacon (FX's Mayans M.C.), Angela Gulner (Netflix's GLOW), and Freddy Douglas (Hallmark's The Odyssey).