9m88 Announces New LP Featuring Oddisee, Arthur Moon, Silas Short, & More

Today, Taiwanese R&B singer, actress, and creative artist 9m88 (pronounced "Jo-m-Baba") announced her sophomore album 9m88 Radio, out August 8 via her label Jazz Baby Co. and Waves Collective.

Crafted in collaboration with an international roster of musicians and producers like Oddisee (USA), Arthur Moon (USA), Silas Short (USA), StarRo (Japan), SUMIN (South Korea), and more, the album floats freely between genres, as if switching channels between different radio stations. With themes of relationship struggles, internal doubt, self-expectations, and growing in your career, 9m88 Radio digs deep into the psyche of a young woman in the modern world.

"This is a journey of tidying up my bedroom, healing my inner shadows, and returning to one's own-being," 9m88 says.

9m88 (Baba) was born in Taipei and raised in New York. Having gone through a series of life changes after the release of her debut album Beyond Mediocrity in 2019 - for which she won Best New Artist at Taiwan's Golden Indie Music Awards in 2020 - she has since continued to transform into a mature, self-possessed artist. Almost two years in the making, her next project 9m88 Radio expands on her ambitions, with tracks that soar freely between electronic R&B and pop.

In addition to an ever-growing music career, Baba has broadened her artistic range in fashion and film. Her unique and colorful personal style has gained her high fashion status and she has been spotted on the cover of fashion magazines across Asia, including ELLE, VOGUE, Milk X, and many others.

She has also partnered with multiple esteemed luxury and beauty brands such as CHANEL, LOEWE, Miu Miu, Estée Lauder, Shu Uemura, and more. Since 2020, Baba began her acting career, with a supporting role in the Taiwanese film "I Missed You," as well as starring in the TV drama series "Mr. Hito."

Watch the album trailer here: