2hollis and Nate Sib Drop New Single 'Afraid'

Listen to the track from the producer and artist.

By: Jan. 30, 2025
2hollis and Nate Sib Drop New Single 'Afraid' Image
Multi-hyphenated producer and artist 2hollis has released the new single “afraid” featuring nate sib. Nate sib is currently opening for 2hollis on his North American “Leg Two” headlining tour, where the pair have been performing the track to nightly sold-out crowds. 

The song first premiered on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1 Radio + featuring 2hollis on the cover of Apple Music’s New Music Daily playlist. Alongside the premiere, 2hollis was announced as Zane Lowe’s “25 artists for 25,” in their annual tradition of selecting the most exciting new artists to look out for throughout the year. He also was chosen for Pigeons and Planes Artists to Watch for 2025.  

With a frenetic blend of pyrotechnic production and exhilarating vocals, “afraid” is the perfect showcase of the 20-year-old disruptor’s ability to challenge the traditional boundaries of music creation.

2hollis is currently on his sold-out “Leg Two” headlining North American Tour, the follow-up to last year’s “Leg One”, which sold out in its entirety within only days of official reveal. in addition to his own headlining tour, 2hollis served a 39-date run as direct support for Ken Carson. In February, 2hollis will travel to New Zealand and Australia for his first shows in both countries, performing at Laneway Festival in 6 different cities as well as his own sold-out headlining shows in Sydney and Melbourne. He’ll continue touring throughout the year with additional dates to come in Asia and Europe and an exciting debut performance in April at the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival.

2hollis Leg Two Tour Dates:

January 16       White Oak Music Hall            Houston, TX

January 17       Studio at The Factory              Dallas, TX

January 18       The Mohawk                           Austin, TX

January 20       The Masquerade                     Atlanta, GA

January 21       Cats Cradle                             Carrboro

January 22       The Atlantis                             Washington, D.C.

January 24       The Paradise Rock Club         Boston, MA

January 25       Club Soda                               Montreal, QC

January 26       The Concert Hall                     Toronto, ON  

January 28       Majestic Club                          Detroit, MI

January 31       Metro                                      Chicago, IL

February 1       Amsterdam Bar & Hall            St. Paul, MO

February 6       Laneway Festival Auckland     Auckland, NZ

February 8       Laneway Festival Brisbane     Brisbane, AUS

February 9       Laneway Festival Sydney       Sydney, AUS

February 11     Oxford Art Factory                   Darlinghurst, AUS

February 12      Max Watts Melbourne            Melbourne, AUS

February 14     Laneway Festival Melbourne  Melbourne, AUS

February 15     Laneway Festival Adelaide      Adelaide, AUS

February 16     Laneway Festival Perth           Perth, AUS

About 2hollis:

2hollis is a 21 year old producer, singer, composer and songwriter from Los Angeles by way of Chicago. Having made music since he was a teenager, he is currently making music that transcends experimental, rap, electronic and pop realms. A true creative, 2hollis also creative directs and edits most of the visuals and art that accompany his music releases. Fans and online communities have blown up songs like “crush” and “trauma” cementing 2hollis as one music’s next breakout stars. Having already sold out headlining tours in Europe and the States, he recently closed out a 39 date run being the direct support to Ken Carson’s recent North American tour. 2hollis has been critically praised by the likes of Consequence of Sound, Billboard, Pigeons & Planes (who predicted 2hollis as an artist to watch early in 2022) and Pitchfork who called him “a remarkably distinctive, eagerly experimental savant whose sound never stalls or stagnates.”

Photo Credit: Orlandito Gil




Comments

