18th & Addison to Release New EP OLD BLUES/MODERN LOVE

New Jersey-based pop-rock/punk duo 18th & Addison are releasing their new EP "Old Blues / Modern Love" tomorrow (Friday, September 6) via Wiretap Records.

Check out the "Leeches" video below!

18th & Addison is an eclectic pop-rock/punk duo consisting of Tom Kunzman and Kait DiBenedetto. Fearlessly blending all of their musical influences from Punk Rock to 80's New Wave to 90's alternative and Power Pop, 18th & Addison are creating a style of music to proudly call their own. With their ferociously honest yet poetic lyrical content, unapologetic punch-in-the-gut guitar riffs and powerhouse drumming to drive it all home, they are proving that they are here to stay.

The duo has been releasing music since late 2014 and has produced two EPs and a full-length album independently amidst booking their own regional tours and shows in support of each one.

18th & Addison will play two record release shows this weekend. See info below.

Upcoming shows:

SEP 6 The Brighton Bar- Long Branch, NJ (record release show!)

SEP 7 Buckley's- Valley Stream, NY (record release show!)

SEP 13 The Radio Room- Greenville, SC

SEP 14 Wall of Sound Music Center- Durham, NC





