1000W Announce Benefit Featuring Bill Frisell, Jim Watt, and More

1000W is a unique collaboration of art, music, photography and filmmaking.

Artist Jim Watt is creating a series of 1000 ink washes in the monochromatic Japanese Sumi ink and water as a quartet led by jazz trumpeter Antoine Drye improvises as Watts paints in real time.

Jim's paintings, priced at $350, will be available for purchase, with funds going to jazz musicians impacted by the pandemic. To learn more, visit Jim's website here. Event is free, with donations going to the band.