††† (Crosses) Release Cover of George Michael's 'One More Try'

The cover is accompanied by an animated visualizer.

Dec. 23, 2022  

††† (Crosses) -the duo made up of Deftones' Chino Moreno and producer/multi-instrumentalist Shaun Lopez-present their cover of George Michael's "One More Try" accompanied by an animated visualizer.

In 2020, they instituted a holiday ritual by sharing a surprise cover of "The Beginning of the End" by Cause & Effect on Christmas Eve. They continued this tradition in 2021 with a cover of "Goodbye Horses" by Q Lazzarus. For 2022, they have unveiled "One More Try."

The song famously graced George Michael's classic 1987 debut album, Faith. In the hands of †††, its themes of temptation and new love resonate over synths in the glow of reverb and Chino's vocals. The group not only performed all of the instrumentation, but they also produced, recorded, and mixed the song.

It caps off a monumental year for †††. They just released the PERMANENT.RADIANT EP and the series of accompanying videos that started with "Initiation" and "Protection" in March, and followed with "Vivien", "Sensation" and "Holier" leading up to the release, all directed by Shaun Lopez and Lorenzo Diego Carrera. Buy ††† exclusive merch, blue vinyl, and CDs here.

The FADER named it among "The best new albums out today." In a "4-out-of-5 star" review, KERRANG! predicted, "If this is just the opening throw, what they do next should be something very special indeed." Brooklyn Vegan attested, "PERMANENT. RADIANT doubles down on the assertion that ††† (Crosses) is a band that's meant to be taken seriously."

Consequence noted, "PERMANENT.RADIANT offers an array of sounds and styles, from the ethereal chorus of 'Sensation' to the deep groove of 'Vivien'." Of the standout "Holier," Revolver applauded, "The group fall back on the sultry, sinuous, synth-driven sound at their heart, and the results are rapturous."

Watch the new visualizer here:



