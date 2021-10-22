ZAZZY'S PIZZA is Now on the Upper East Side

Zazzy's Pizza with locations on the Lower East Side and Greenwich Village is now on the Upper East Side anchoring the corner of 77th Street and 2nd Avenue. The restaurant features a full menu of pizza and so much more. They have both indoor and outdoor seating for their customer's convenience.

Zazzy's pies are a hybrid of two great pizza traditions, blending the light airy "cornicone" and fresh imported ingredients of Neapolitan pizza with the unmistakable crisp crust of the classic New York pie. Zazzy's signature crunchy and airy crust is born from a proprietary dough recipe that includes imported Italian flour combined with savory blended house-made tomato sauce, and the highest quality cheese and toppings. Pizza is available by the slice, Sicilian squares, or a whole pie. There are also gluten-free selections. Some of the customer favorites are the White Pie, Vodka Pie, and New York Cheese Pie. You can also customize your pizza with additional toppings or build a pie starting with the basic New York Cheese Pie.

Guests also can round out their meals with a Caesar's Salad, garlic knots, and specialty desserts that include Tiramisu or the Nutella Sweet Pie.

This new Zazzy's Pizza location on the UES also offers a hybrid Italian deli offering traditional and vegan choices, along with plant based snacks. There's menu item's you'll never know are meatless like the Meatless Meatballs, Spicy Sausage Lasagna, and their Hearts of Palm "Calamari." Pair your meal with beer and wine.

For more information on Zazzy's Pizza, visit https://zazzys.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Coming Soon Food Group