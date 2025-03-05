Una Pizza Napoletana Raises Funds for California Wildfire Relief

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Una Pizza Napoletana, the beloved NYC restaurant from acclaimed chef Anthony Mangieri, will be offering a special California-inspired pizza of which all proceeds will go towards LA Wildfire Relief via Baby2Baby.

The charity, Baby2Baby is a powerful organization helping mothers and children in poverty gain access to clothes, diapers, and more necessities. The organization has been an integral part of the relief efforts in LA these past few months.

The Una LA Wildfire Relief Pizza will include California plum tomatoes, California Arbequina Extra Virgin Olive Oil, California spring garlic, Fresno chilis, grated San Joaquin Gold cheese made from raw cow’s milk, and lemon zest. The pizza will only be available this week, from Thurs 3/6-Sat 3/8, until sold out.

At Una Pizza Napoletana, chef and owner Anthony Mangieri focuses on naturally leavened, wood fired pizzas with ingredients like the best San Marzano tomatoes, Amalfi wild oregano, buffalo mozzarella DOP, and Sicilian sea salt (and only three pies are carefully placed to baked in the wood fired oven at one time). He chose to have only one location to allow for an obsessive focus on every detail. Since opening, Anthony has made each and every pizza dough himself, and the restaurant does not open for service unless he is able to be there. Anthony spent years garnering rave reviews from top critics at major publications.

Una Pizza Napoletana is located at 175 Orchard Street, New York NY 10002. The restaurant is open Thurs-Sat from 5 PM to 9 PM. Reservations can be made via Resy.

Photo Credit: Mako Barmon

