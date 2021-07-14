Try Original Gummi FunMixÂ® and You Could Win $25,000*

Original Gummi FunMixÂ® is inviting candy-crazed consumers to Get The Party Startedâ„¢ by entering a prize-packed sweepstakes! One lucky grand prize winner will receive a $25,000 prize, with 1,000 additional winners receiving an exclusive branded t-shirt designed by world-renowned choreographer Matt Steffanina (@mattsteffanina), fun and fabulous laptop stickers, and bags on bags of Original Gummi FunMixÂ® Gummi candies.

Just in time for National Gummi Day on July 15, candy lovers nationwide can enter for a chance to win by visiting the sweepstakes website or scanning the QR code in-store and submitting a selfie of themselves with a pack of any variety of Original Gummi FunMixÂ®. Entries are limited to one per person per day and will be accepted until August 31, 2021 with no purchase necessary. See additional rules and details on how to enter for free at https://gummifunmix.com/sweepstakes-rules/.

"Original Gummi FunMixÂ® is the best-kept secret in the world of Gummi candy... until now! With this promotion, we're giving consumers every reason to venture into a new world of mashups, flavors, and shapes they've never experienced before," shared Lena Antin, Brand Manager for Original Gummi FunMixÂ®. "What better way to kick off summer and celebrate National Gummi Day with Gummi-loving consumers than to give them the chance to #freetheparty and win $25,000* along with other exciting prizes!"

Featuring over 60 different gummies in 6 fun and delicious mixes, each bag of Original Gummi FunMixÂ® promises a tasty, textured experience of fun and flavor, including:

Tropical Fish Partyâ„¢: A sea of up to 18 exotic and mouthwatering combinations like Kiwi Guava & Mango, Passion Fruit & Lemonade, and Tropical Punch & Watermelon that will have your taste buds partying in tropical paradise.

Gummi PartyÂ®: A mouth-watering combination of 18 gummi favorites including Gummi Cherries, Gummi Swirl'z, Gummi Bears, Gummi Worms, Gummi Sharks and more.

Swirl'z PartyÂ®: A one of a kind fruit 'n cream fusion in 5 assorted flavors including Oranges 'n Cream, Lemon 'n Cream, Lemon-Lime 'n Cream, Strawberries 'n Cream and Blue Raspberries 'n Cream for a summery flavor soiree candy lovers will crave again and again.

Sour PartyÂ®: A tantalizing blend of 16 sour treats including bite-sized Rainbow Belts, CrÃ¨me Filled Sour Licorice Straws, Sour Mini Worms, Sour Cherries, and many more.

Original Gummi FunMixÂ® is available in-store at Dollar Tree, Family Dollar, and across the USA at favorite convenience stores, grocery stores, and other retail outlets, with online availability on Amazon in various packs and sizes including 4 oz. and 5oz. peg bags with a suggested retail of $1.00-$1.79 each.

To enter the Sweepstakes and learn more about Original Gummi FunMixÂ®, please visit https://gummifunmix.com/sweepstakes.

About PIM Brands Inc.

PIM Brands Inc. is the world's largest maker of real fruit snacks and related products and one of the world's largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections, and other delicious snack foods and treats. Currently ranked as #40 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" in the world, PIM Brands Inc. has also been named as one of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) four times. PIM is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's 50 largest privately held employers.

Millions of times each day, consumers across the world enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including Welch'sÂ® Fruit Snacks, Welch'sÂ® Fruit 'nYogurtâ„¢ Snacks, Welch'sÂ® Fruit Rolls, Welch'sÂ® JuicefulsÂ® Fruit Snacks, Sun-MaidÂ® Chocolate Raisins, ToggiÂ® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, TuxedosÂ® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMixÂ®, Sour JacksÂ®, Nuclear SqwormsÂ® and many more.

PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include PIM Brands LLC, PIM Brands Canada, PIM Brands Mexico, Grupo de AlimentaciÃ³n PIM Brands Iberica, SL, PIM Brands UK, Ltd, PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Brands Global, PIM Consumer Health LLC, Pharma In Motion LLC and Farmer's Choice Food Brands.

For additional information, please visit www.pimbrands.com.

Rules for Sweepstakes:

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Original Gummi FunMix Sweepstakes is sponsored by Promotion In Motion Inc. d/b/a PIM Brands Inc. Open to legal residents of 50 United States & D.C., who are 18 or older. Begins at 12:00 a.m. ET on 7/1/21 & ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 8/31/21. For Official Rules, and details on how to enter for free, visit https://gummifunmix.com/sweepstakes-rules.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Original Gummi FunMixÂ®