Tom's Urban To Relaunch As Tom's Watch Bar: A 360 Degree Sports Watching Experience

Tom's Urban at L.A. Live is getting a makeover, and this fall will be reintroduced as Tom's Watch Bar, the next generation of sports bar, anchored by 360 degrees of screens showcasing sports and interactive entertainment. More than the typical sports bar, the all-new restaurant will offer a thriving "eatertainment" experience, complete with an impressive technological platform for prime time viewing including the largest TV screen in Downtown Los Angeles, as well as a new menu and creative cocktail program.

The multi-sensory experience will transport sports fans to a new dimension, with over 155 high-definition TVs throughout the renovated 20,000 square-foot, two-story space, with room for over 400 guests. For the ultimate fan viewing, Tom's Watch Bar will feature an aptly named "Megatron" screen that comes in at a massive 13-feet high and 23-feet wide of pure sports pleasure. The 360-degree view of wall-to-wall screens are specifically designed for guests' interaction throughout every game, and there truly isn't a bad seat in the house. In addition, the sports bar will also allow easy access to its all-new website featuring a real-time watch calendar, where guests can see scheduled games up to 14 days in advance.

"Since the brand's launch in 2012, Tom's Urban has always been at the epicenter of the sports bar category and differentiated itself with a dynamic mix of unique food and cocktails," says Dan Holm, Chief Marketing Officer of Tom's. "In the ever-changing world of sports and customer's increasing demand for interactive, engaging experiences, it's only natural for us to relaunch as Tom's Watch Bar to set the trend for the next generation of eatertainment and sports bars across the country with unbeatable service. The all-new restaurant will be perfect for sports fans who are looking for a front-row seat to catch their favorite game, without having to ever leave the heart of Downtown Los Angeles."

Those that have come to love Tom's for its chef-inspired menu and creative cocktail program will be happy to know that as part of the relaunch, the brand will be rolling out a great selection of food and drinks that will truly set it apart from other sports bars in town. Tom's culinary team is hard at work updating its menu to include a variety of Tom's fan favorites - plus new items that will continue the restaurant's tradition of surprising-and-delighting its guests with unique food and cocktails. Guests will still be able to enjoy Tom's iconic two-handed 40-ounce beer steins, and it's second-level interactive U-Pour Floor that features approximately 50 tap beers, cocktails, and wine.

The executive team of Tom's Watch Bar is comprised of President and Chief Operating Officer Shannon McNiel; Chief Marketing Officer Dan Holm; as well as the newly appointed Vice President of Real Estate and Development Scott Weingarten. Together the team will look to expand Tom's Watch Bar around the country, positioning it as a unique space within the eatertainment and sports bar category.

"It is an exciting chapter for the Tom's brand as we break into the elevated sports bar market with the all-new Tom's Watch Bar," said McNiel. "Consumers want more than the average brick and mortar experience, and after 12 months of cultivating this new service model, Tom's Watch Bar will showcase a unique eatertainment offering that generates an emotional connection with its guests. We are committed to fulfilling our vision of being where America goes to watch the game and with that, we're thrilled to welcome our Vice President of Real Estate and Development, Scott Weingarten to the team."

According to McNiel, Weingarten was the perfect choice to help expand Tom's Watch Bar as his expertise and dedication to the real estate market will provide new avenues of development and controlled growth across the country and internationally. With over 18 years of experience in real estate and business development in the restaurant, retail and private equity industries, Weingarten joined the Tom's Watch Bar team in July 2019. Before Tom's, Weingarten led the way for non-traditional expansions for brands such as Rhino Investments Group, Harbor Freight Tools, Delaware North, and Panda Restaurant Group.

Construction is currently underway on Tom's Watch Bar and is expected to be completed by Fall 2019. The restaurant plans to remain open to the public throughout the renovation. Guests are encouraged to visit www.TomsWatchBar.com to receive additional information, be informed of special events and more.





