It has been dubbed "The Year of the Cranberry" and Cape Cod Select is kicking off 2020 with big plans to put cranberries in the limelight during the coming year.

Cranberries are America's Original Superfruit and for good reason. For hundreds of years cranberries have played a role in North American history, first being used for natural dyes and herbal medicines, and later consumed by New England sailors to fight scurvy and other diseases during long voyages. And, of course, we all know they were served at the very first Thanksgiving dinner.

More recently, cranberry consumption has been linked with a number of health benefits and its properties have been closely studied, so why haven't they had their big moment like acai, avocado, or kale? This superfruit is low in naturally occurring sugar and has one of the highest antioxidant levels among commonly eaten fruits (ORAC Value). Cranberries pack a super boost to your daily diet. It's a versatile fruit that makes a great addition to smoothies and is also great for baking, sauces and savory dishes.

Cape Cod Select, the leading brand in frozen cranberries in the US, has a full agenda planned for 2020. Among these plans is an exciting "Blogger Recipe Challenge" which will challenge food bloggers to create their best frozen cranberry recipes. The company will also vamp up their consumer marketing through savvy use of digital and social platforms with the mission of helping everyday consumers cook with cranberries in new and healthy ways, all year long. The brand will also be making a couple of television appearances in the next couple of months to reach even wider audiences and show off a few recipes. As well as increasing distribution to even more grocery retailers nationwide.

Cape Cod Select is a woman-owned business founded by Cindy Rhodes. Rhodes had always wondered why consumers could not buy whole cranberries year-round like blueberries, strawberries, mango, etc. Her answer to the missing category? Create it herself! In 2009 Cape Cod Select was formed and continues to grow year over year as the category expands. "We're actually seeing more than 70% of our frozen sales coming outside of quarter 4. It's exciting to see as it proves cranberries are gaining popularity outside of the holiday season, as they should! They are a superfruit after all," says Rhodes.

Sales are growing but there is still a large population that believe cranberries are a seasonal fruit. "One of the most challenging parts of the job is educating consumers on how to use cranberries year-round. There is a stigma that cranberries are a holiday fruit and it's simply not true anymore. There are so many ways to cook, bake and blend them into delicious recipes, just look at our website for ideas," says Marketing Manager Amelia Houde.

In 2015 Cape Cod Select introduced a brand new line of smoothie blends taking the frozen cranberry category to the next level. Three blends were added to the company profile, Power Berry Blend which includes cranberries, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries, the Tropical Blend including cranberries, pineapple, mango, and banana, and the Blueberry Blend which consists of cranberries and blueberries. "The blends were one way to differentiate us in the frozen fruit category. We were the first to mix cranberries with other fruits. It makes adding cranberries into consumers' daily diets easy," says Brand Manager Patrick Rhodes.

The Year Of The Cranberry is here, are you up for the #YearOfTheCranberry?

Include frozen cranberries in your daily recipes and post a picture on social media using #YearOfTheCranberry and even earn free products for doing it. Don't forget to tag @CapeCodSelect.

About Cape Cod Select

Cape Cod Select is a 4th generation family-owned and operated business located in Carver, Massachusetts. Paving their way in frozen fruits, Cape Cod Select places great importance on the safety and quality of their cranberry products. Cape Cod Select's cranberries are farmed for today's retail markets that demand sustainable harvest practices and traceability of source.





Cape Cod Select cranberry products are being positioned for green and sustainable retail markets nationwide including Chain Supermarkets, Independent Supermarkets, Gourmet Food Stores, and Club Stores.