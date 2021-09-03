TOPO CHICO HARD SELTZER and a Special Piscosito Rim Recipe

Last summer, Topo Chico announced they were coming out with a Hard Seltzer, and this past March it officially hit shelves. Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is the refreshing hard seltzer with original carácter and a twist of the exotic.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer is the only hard seltzer crafted in the spirit of the legendary Topo Chico Mineral Water, inspired by the original's authentic and legendary product. It has four familiar flavors with unique twists, with added minerals for taste, in a 12pk variety pack, two 24oz singles, and one 16oz single can. They include Strawberry Guava, Tangy Lemon Lime, Tropical Mango, and Exotic Pineapple.

Topo Chico Hard Seltzer will be a welcome addition to your gatherings. And we have a special Piscosito rim recipe for serving this delightful beverage.

