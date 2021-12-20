THOMAS MURPHY'S PUB in Gloucester, NJ is Feeding Families for the Holidays

Thomas Murphy's Pub, the popular neighborhood Irish pub located at 157 S. Burlington Street in Gloucester City, NJ, just minutes over the bridge from Philadelphia, has announced that they will feed families in their community for free on Friday, December 24th from noon to 2 p.m. Thomas Murphy's Pub partner Bob Nicodemo said he hopes to feed Christmas dinners to 1,000 people for no charge.

Thomas Murphy's will be offering to-go dinners for four for no charge, with each package containing sliced turkey, gravy mashed potatoes, steamed veggies, and cranberry sauce.

"There are so many families in need in our region, and nobody should be alone or hungry," said Nicodemo. "Nobody should ever go hungry on any day of the year, but around the holidays we want to make sure our community is taken care of. Everyone deserves a delicious, warm meal on Christmas, and we trying to do our part to help the community and give back to as many people as we can help."

For more information, please visit http://thomasmurphyspubnj.com.

Photo Credit: Kevin York