THE READY at Moxy East Village-A Happy Hour to Know About

Whether it's because you need a post work drink or simply because the drinks are reasonably priced, happy hour is the best hour in New York City. The Ready within the Moxy East Village at 112 E 11th St is stepping up their happy hour deal and it's an offer you have to check out!

The Ready, which is programmed by Tao Group, is offering Happy Hour every Wednesday - Sunday featuring $1 tacos and $5 margaritas! Available Wednesday - Friday from 4PM - 6PM and Saturday - Sunday from 12PM - 3PM.

The Ready is inspired by a casual backyard garden in the East Village. This Rooftop bar transitions to a new era with its retractable glass roof! It celebrates the culture and energy that surrounds the neighborhood and transforms from day to night. With a great happy hour vibe, the lounge and seating have an eclectic and impromptu feeling, that is the perfect spot to hit up after work or to grab a drink before dinner.

Reservations are available online and can be placed here, and walk-ins are welcome for Happy Hour as well.

For more information on The Ready, please visit https://moxyeastvillage.com/the-ready-rooftop-bar/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Ready at Moxy East Village