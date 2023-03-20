THE PENN DISTRICT Offers March Madness Viewing, Food and Drink

Restaurants and bars in THE PENN DISTRICT will offer drink and food specials, along with every single NCAA tournament game on the big screen, for basketball fans to enjoy and root for their team whether they are watching on TV or attending the regional finals on 3/23 and 3/25 at Madison Square Garden, conveniently located right across the street.

The Bar at Moynihan Food Hall - Drink specials, Local Food Vendors, and Easy Access to MSG at 351 W 31st Street

The Bar at Moynihan Food Hall is the perfect place to catch a game. Named "New York's Hottest Club," The Bar is located right next to MSG with easy mass transit in and out of the city, making it a great drinking destination for basketball fans who are coming into the city to watch the Regional Finals on March 23-25, or big groups to watch their team together:

-All games will be shown on 6+ big screens at The Bar

-Beer Buckets: 12 beers (mix and match) for $60 - choice of Sam Adams Lager, Coney Island Pilsner, Narragansett, Bud Light and Budweiser

-Enjoy tasty fare from local NYC vendors at Moynihan Food Hall while you watch the games: Jacob's Pickles, Sauce Pizzeria, Burger Joint, and more offer the perfect game day food.

The Landing at PENN 1 - Elevated Bites, Brews, and Cocktails and Massive Viewing Screens at 1 Pennsylvania Plaza

Tucked away on the second floor of PENN 1, The Landing offers elevated fare and delicious cocktails in a "private club"-style room. Throughout March, basketball fans can enjoy a special madness menu, delicious cocktails, and the restaurant's full seasonal farm-to-table menu before attending a game or watching their team score 3-pointers on massive screens at the social stairs at PENN 1.

Food specials include Homemade pretzels with hot jalapeno sauce ($10); Buffalo wings with your choice of sauce (Soy Garlic or Buffalo) ($16); Angus sliders ($13); Waffle Fries ($6)

Drink Specials include Nightshift Brewery "Nite Lite" American Lager $8; Lagunitas Traditional West Coast IPA, $8; Talea "Al dente" Italian-style pilsner, $8; "Elite 8" Cocktail - white rum, Elderflower, orange liquor, grapefruit juice, lime juice, mint syrup, $16; 10+ Beers available, along with a full offering of cocktails, wine and non-alcoholic sips.

Photo Credit: Fernando Sandoval