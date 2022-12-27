THE OVAL at La Devozione in NYC Receives Impressive Culinary Awards
THE OVAL at La Devozione
Editor's Note: Stay tuned to Broadwayworld for our review of The Oval.
The Oval, the interactive chef's tasting table at La Devozione has been named one of the Top 50 Italian Restaurants Abroad by 50 Top Italy and is the first New York restaurant to be awarded three forks by Gambero Rosso, Italy's top food guidebook.
The Oval was conceptualized by Giuseppe Di Martino, third generation Owner of renowned Pastificio Di Martino, to express his life's devotion to pasta. The offerings are designed by Chef Peppe Guida (Michelin-starred Osteria Nonna Rosa), then reinterpreted by The Oval's Executive Chef Alessio Rossetti (Tony May's SD26 and Blackbarn) who uses innovative techniques and top seasonal ingredients to transform classic Italian recipes into avant-garde dishes.
Chef Alessio pushes flavor boundaries in a multicourse format; the experience runs like an incredibly paced and well-oiled machine, plated with the finest Italian tableware and silverware to accent the lavishness of the meal. Each pasta course is cooked in its own pan and served al dente and a la minute, underscoring the duo's commitment to even the smallest detail. The menu highlights Sogno Rosa, Eliche Giganti, a spiral pasta shape in a beetroot sauce with goat cheese mousse and chopped almonds, served in a glass that is swirled tableside to mix the ingredients and create a dish that is magnetic to the eye and intense on the palate; Spaghettini with Mandarin and Caviar, cooked in a mandarin infusion then sautéed with Provolone del Monaco and garnished with a quenelle of black caviar; and Millefoglie all'Arancia con Mousse di Arance Rosse for dessert.
Dinner at The Oval is headlined by a seven-course pasta tasting menu that allows guests to experience the bounty of the season with a la carte options also available.
The dining experience is matched by a top-level wine pairing and a wine list with 500 labels-40 of which are champagne-divided by price range and from France, Italy and the United States, and an imaginative Beverage Program designed by Bar Director Cristhian Rodriguez (The NoMad Hotel, Eleven Madison Park) that includes: Di Martini, a dry Martini made with Marconi 42 gin, dry and blanc vermouths, one infused with sun-dried tomatoes, and Fino sherry presented in a separate glass with cherry tomatoes compressed in tomato water; and In Between, a blend of bitter, spice, and earthy tones found in Contratto Bianco Vermouth, prickly pears, smoked chilies, Oxacan rum and Peruvian Pisco.
The Oval is located 428 West 16th Street, New York, NY 10011. Visit their web site at www.ladevozionenyc.com or call (646) 720-0215. Follow them on Instagram at @ladevozione_nyc.
Photo Credit: Chris Federico
