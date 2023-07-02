THE OSPREY at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge Announces Partnership with Dan Churchill

The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is pleased to announce its partnership with Dan Churchill, Australian performance chef, author, and CEO, to offer The Osprey by Dan Churchill, a brand-new dinner menu through September 30th. The menu will prioritize creative, plant-forward, and locally inspired cuisine with a robust selection of Australian wines and beverage pairings. Every bite and beverage will spotlight indigenous ingredients, traditional cooking methodologies, and local customs that honor Australian culture and emphasize our shared desire to prioritize the wellbeing of the planet in everything we do. The menu will range from Garlic Chili Prawns, to Black Truffle Cavatelli and Barramundi in Eucalypt.

Sustainability has always been a key ingredient at The Osprey from supporting local farmers and growers to upcycling food scraps and Churchill’s passion for healthy and sustainable cuisine makes this collaboration a seamless fit. He has mastered the art of designing flavorful meals that nourish the body, mind, and palate while minimizing food waste, uplifting the planet, and telling a beautiful story of culture and unification along the way.

This collaboration will also feature activations such as “Australian Appy Hour;” a happy hour featuring appetizers and Australian wines offered Monday to Fridays; an Interactive Cooking Class; a social media secret menu “Scavenger Hunt;” Interactive Specials; A Brunch That Sustains Us kicking off in August; and more.

The Osprey at 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge is located at 60 Furman St, Brooklyn, NY 11201.  Dinner hours are Wednesday to Thursday from 5pm to 10pm and Fri  to  Sat from 5pm - 11pm.  Weekend brunch hours are Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 3pm.  For menus and more information, visit  https://www.1hotels.com/brooklyn-bridge/taste/osprey

Image Credit: 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge



