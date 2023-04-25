THE GOOD BATCH Spring and Mother's Day Specials

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Apr. 25, 2023  
We want our readers to know about the spring and Mother's Day specials from The Good Batch, the beloved Brooklyn-based cookie destination from chef and founder, Anna Gordon. In celebration of spring, the following items are available at both the Brooklyn bakery and newly opened Manhattan location at Pier57 for the month of April.

-Cherry Blossom Cookie: A nod to the beginning of spring, the cherry blossom sandwich cookie starts with crisp brown butter shortbread filled with a housemade strawberry-shiso jam, and topped with a touch of white chocolate and raspberry-dusted coconut;

-Vegan Turmeric Goldie: Fresh turmeric lends its bold flavor and color to these cookies. Soft, chewy, and 100% plant-based.

-Trail Mix (vegan): A big and hearty cookie inspired by the portable snack filled with currants, chocolate chips, sunflower seeds, and oats.

For Mother's Day, The Good Batch will be offering Lavender Cream-Filled Mini Cakes with spring blossom frosting. The special cakes will be available at both the Brooklyn and Manhattan locations on Mother's Day Weekend (5/12-5/14).

These items will all be available alongside Anna's signature cookies, ice cream sandwiches, cakes, and more.

Anna Gordon is the chef and founder of The Good Batch. Her popular Brooklyn-based bakery first garnered national interest when she launched at the Brooklyn Flea and Smorgasburg over a decade ago. She was met with lines down the block and quickly sold out each weekend. When she launched her bakery in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn in 2014, it instantly became a national destination as well as a neighborhood staple.

Most recently, Anna brought the bakery to Manhattan, opening at Hudson River Park's Market 57. Anna runs the successful business with her husband, Steve Hartong. They have two young daughters together and live in Brooklyn near The Good Batch. Among many other accolades over the years, she was recently selected to be part of a fellow of James Beard Foundation's WEL (Women's Entrepreneurial Leadership) program.

For more information about The Good Batch, please visit https://thegoodbatch.com/.

Photo Credit: Photos Provided by The Good Batch



