TACOMBI Announces Fundraiser on Cinco de Mayo to Help Mexican Communities

On Thursday 5/5 (Cinco de Mayo), 100% of the proceeds from all orders (in-store at 13 locations in NYC, DC and Miami and on the Tacombi app and website) will go to The Tacombi Foundation, feeding people in the local community who are facing food insecurity. During last year's inaugural fundraiser, they raised nearly $200,000 to fund a total of 80,000 meals. Through ongoing initiatives over the past two years, they have been able to donate more than 300,000 meals to neighbors in need. This year, the goal is to raise $300,000 to fund 120,000 meals.

As part of the foundation,

(TCK) provides food for people in need by donating thousands of Mexican meals a week to those who don't know where their next meal will come from. Prepared in the kitchens of Tacombi taquerias, they are made with the same high quality food and traditional recipes that all Tacombi guests enjoy in their taquerias.

Tacombi is the food and beverage brand whose mission is to connect people to the food and culture of Mexico. Founded in 2006 on the beaches of Playa del Carmen, the brand now operates 13 taquerias across New York City, Miami, FL and the Greater Washington, D.C. area.

In early 2021, the Tacombi Foundation partnered with

, a nonprofit focused on creating a more sustainable and equitable food system to deliver thousands of meals to New Yorkers in need. Since then, this partnership has grown beyond NYC and together they are now serving meals to the community in Miami and the Greater Washington, DC area. Rethink are key partners of the Tacombi Community Kitchen and their fundraising efforts.

For more information, locations and to participate in this important fundraiser, please visit:

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tacombi