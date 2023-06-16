SOCIAL SUPPER SERIES Summer Pop-up at East Village's Downtown Social

There’s a pop-up experience that’s happening in the East Village hotspot, Downtown Social!

The “Social Supper Series” will bring together neighborhood restaurants to highlight their iconic regional dishes at Downtown Social this summer. Every Tuesday and Wednesday, starting June 20 until July 26, one spot will pop-up at the East Village watering hole for delicious dishes, thirst-quenching drinks and live music.

The lineup is stacked with each restaurant serving up a notable dish from their home city/region, including:

-June 20-21: Pecking House – Nashville-style Sichuan Fried Chicken

-June 27-28: Emmett’s – Chicago Deep Dish Pizza

-July 11-12: Hill Country BBQ – Texas-style BBQ

-July 18-19: Johnny’s Pork Rolls – Jersey Shore Pork Rolls

- July 25-26: Sticky’s – Southern Strawberry Chicken & Waffles

Additionally, local Evil Twin Brewing will be providing craft beer all series long for guests to pair their meal with the perfect ale.

This is a great opportunity to enjoy delicious foods this summer. Mark your calendar and enjoy!

Photo Credit: Pecking House