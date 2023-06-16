SOCIAL SUPPER SERIES Summer Pop-up at East Village's Downtown Social

SOCIAL SUPPER SERIES

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Destinations to Celebrate National Rosé Day in Style Photo 1 Destinations to Celebrate National Rosé Day in Style
Black Dog Tavern, Co. Returns As Signature Partner Of Beach Road Weekend 2023 Photo 2 Black Dog Tavern, Co. Returns As Signature Partner Of Beach Road Weekend 2023
SALT & STRAW Ice Cream Brand Announces NYC Tasting Photo 3 SALT & STRAW Ice Cream Brand Announces NYC Tasting
CAMELBEACH Outdoor Waterpark Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Grand Opening, Friday 6/16 Photo 4 CAMELBEACH Outdoor Waterpark Celebrates 25th Anniversary with Grand Opening, Friday 6/16

SOCIAL SUPPER SERIES Summer Pop-up at East Village's Downtown Social

Theres a pop-up experience thats happening in the East Village hotspot, Downtown Social

The “Social Supper Series will bring together neighborhood restaurants to highlight their iconic regional dishes at Downtown Social this summer. Every Tuesday and Wednesday, starting June 20 until July 26, one spot will pop-up at the East Village watering hole for delicious dishes, thirst-quenching drinks and live music.  

The lineup is stacked with each restaurant serving up a notable dish from their home city/region, including: 

-June 20-21: Pecking House – Nashville-style Sichuan Fried Chicken 

-June 27-28: Emmett’s – Chicago Deep Dish Pizza 

-July 11-12: Hill Country BBQ – Texas-style BBQ 

-July 18-19: Johnny’s Pork Rolls – Jersey Shore Pork Rolls 

- July 25-26: Sticky’s – Southern Strawberry Chicken & Waffles 

Additionally, local Evil Twin Brewing will be providing craft beer all series long for guests to pair their meal with the perfect ale.  

This is a great opportunity to enjoy delicious foods this summer. Mark your calendar and enjoy!

Photo Credit: Pecking House



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Balkan StrEAT in the West Village Debuts New Breakfast Menu Items Photo
Balkan StrEAT in the West Village Debuts New Breakfast Menu Items

Here’s some good news for our readers that are looking to up their breakfast game. Balkan StrEAT, the popular Balkan street food concept in the West Village has launched their new breakfast menu and coffee program. 

2
EQUIANO RUM Celebrates Juneteenth with Commemorative Cocktail Recipe Photo
EQUIANO RUM Celebrates Juneteenth with Commemorative Cocktail Recipe

In honor of Juneteenth on 6/18, Equiano has created the “Freedom Breeze” cocktail and we have the recipe for our readers!

3
Shmoné: A Cozy Greenwich Village Eatery with Extraordinary Market-Driven Cuisine Photo
Shmoné: A Cozy Greenwich Village Eatery with Extraordinary Market-Driven Cuisine

Nestled along bustling Eighth Street in Greenwich Village, you’ll find Shmoné, a brand-new concept from Israeli chef Eyal Shani. The chef who brought some of the best contemporary Israeli food to New York City with restaurants that include HaSalon, Miznon, North and Naked Tomato, Shmoné (pronounced “shmo-neh” which translates to ‘eight’ in Hebrew) is a welcomed newcomer to the area, as it’s already been nominated for a Michelin in the New York Guide for good reason. 

4
Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA Photo
Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA

Chef Miguel Gonzalez has established himself as a respected curator of traditional Yucatecan dishes at his restaurant, Felix’s Cantina, located within La Posada in Milford, Pennsylvania.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

Chef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PAChef Spotlight: Chef Miguel Gonzalez of Felix Cantina in Milford, PA
Balkan StrEAT in the West Village Debuts New Breakfast Menu ItemsBalkan StrEAT in the West Village Debuts New Breakfast Menu Items
EQUIANO RUM Celebrates Juneteenth with Commemorative Cocktail RecipeEQUIANO RUM Celebrates Juneteenth with Commemorative Cocktail Recipe
Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic MusicalReview: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical

Videos

Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video Video: All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer Video
Watch Ashley Park & Stephanie Hsu in the New JOY RIDE Trailer
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You