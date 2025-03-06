SLOW WINE Comes to NYC-A Showcase of Wines

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s the wine event that press and trade look forward to every year. Slow Wine was held on Monday, March 3rd at Eataly Downtown on Liberty Street in NYC. This showcase of producers from around the globe is also held in Boston, Washington DC, Denver, and Los Angeles.

Guests of Slow Wine had the opportunity to meet and mingle with knowledgable local industry professionals while tasting wines from a variety of sustainable Italian and US wineries. Pleasing red, rose, white and sparkling varieties delighted the attendees. The event started at 11:00 am and concluded at 3:00 pm. Delicious Italian food items such as meats, cheeses, pastas and flatbreads were also available for guests.

Informative seminars were available that included "Asolo Prosecco, an Immersive Experience in Beauty and Culture." We attended "Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo, a unique take on rosé wine." Six bright and beautiful rosé wines crafted with Montepulciano grapes were tasted and the presenter discussed the agricultural features of the Abruzzo region in Italy that is located on the Adriatic Sea.

Slow Wine produces an informative guide. It's important to note that they select wineries that respect and reflect their local terroir and practice sustainable methods that benefit the environment.

For more information on Slow Wine, please visit their website HERE.

Photo Credit: Marina P. Kennedy

