SLAVA Ukranian Restaurant in SoHo Offers Varenyky Dumplings To-Go

Slavaa modern Ukrainian restaurant and cocktail bar in SoHo has just launched line of Varenyky—Ukrainian potato dumplings stuffed with flavors including meat, potato, cabbage, and for dessert, cherry are now available for pickup and delivery.   Each package, priced at $35, contains approximately 25 dumplings (500 grams). To assist with the crisis overseas, 20% of proceeds from all sales are being donated by the restaurant to the Revived Soldiers Ukraine non-profit organization. 

Slava was conceptualized by partners Nazar Hrab, Travis Odegard, Matt Sylvester, and Josh Spiezle who also own the East Village’s Pineapple Club and Bee’s Knees Cocktail Bar in Williamsburg—not only for Ukrainians but for the New York dining scene. Since its opening in November 2022, Slava has found its footing under Chef Pavlo “Pasha” Servetnyk who joined the team in January 2023. Nazar hired Chef Pasha after discovering his impressive resume: He won Ukraine’s MasterChef: The Professionals in 2019, and held internships at world renowned, three-Michelin-starred El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain and two-Michelin-starred Gaggan Anand in Bangkok, Thailand.

Slava is located at 77 W Houston St, New York, NY 10012. You can learn more about the Varenyky To Go from Slava’s at https://www.slavanyc.com/ or call (929) 531-9779. 

Photo Credit: Provided by Slava



