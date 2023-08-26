SILK & SPICE and CASA FERREIRINHA Portuguese Blends for National Red Wine Day on 8/28

Silk & Spice and Casa Ferreirinha are wines  that our readers should definitely discover.  The Portuguese red blends are ideal enjoy for National Red Wine Day on Monday, August 28 and beyond.  The producers' red wines that use carefully selected grapes are easy to pair with your favorite foods and are beautifully bottled. Plan to bring them along when visiting friends and family. Each wine blend we suggest will take you on a different journey.

Silk & Spice pays homage to a sense of adventure, knowledge and courage that of the Portuguese sailors that explored the world in the 15th century and opened up silk and spice trade routes between Europe and Asia.

For a rich and full tasting experience, try Silk & Spice’s signature Red Blend.  If you’re looking smooth taste with hints of vanilla and black pepper, try Silk & Spice Silk Route.  For your more adventurous moments, discover the intense and spicy finish of Silk & Spice Spice Road.  The Silk & Spice Blends are well known for quality and accessibility at a great price point.

And indulge in a Douro Valley pioneer.  Try Casa Ferreirinha’s Papa Figos Red 2021.  The producer is considered a leader in non-fortified Douro wines, with a history of more than 250 years, always in family hands. The wine has been named for Papa Figos, one of the rearest migratory birds of the Duoro.  It arrives in the region during the spring when the vines begin to bloom and departs in late summer, when the harvest is being prepared.

Our readers will like that all of these wines can be served slightly chilled for a very refreshing imbibing experience.  So raise a glass and celebrate.  Doesn’t everybody enjoy sipping red wine?

Bottle Photo Credit: Courtesy of the Producers

Lead Vineyard Photo: Marina Kennedy  



