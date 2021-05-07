SAMUEL ADAMS Celebrates Moms Brewing the American Dream

Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream, a philanthropic program that provides mentorship and capital to food and beverage entrepreneurs, is proud to announce its Mother's Day initiative that will offer moms across the country with business trainings, advice and other physical benefits during a time of intensified pressure amidst the pandemic.

This initiative comes at a time of heightened hardship when nearly 3 million women have lost their jobs in the past year due to layoffs, furloughs and poor accessibility to childcare. Brewing the American Dream recognizes that moms who are pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams need more support now more than ever. Brewing the American Dream will be selecting fifty recipients across the United States who are aspiring or current food & beverage entrepreneurs to receive one-on-one mentoring for a year from various functional areas of Samuel Adams and financial and physical resources to assist across areas of their everyday.

"The Brewing the American Dream program is one that Samuel Adams holds dearly as part of the business' DNA, and we're honored to be a part of the journey of inspiring entrepreneurs across the country," said Jim Koch, Founder and Brewer of Samuel Adams. "We recognize that supporting moms who are also pursuing their entrepreneur dreams goes beyond just offering help to their businesses right now, so we hope that this initiative can provide some relief to a community that needs some extra support."

Through the program, Samuel Adams will be offering a wide variety of resources-from business support in the form of mentorship and training sessions to more practical ways to support their day to-day including social media, graphic design, accounting/finance, legal, marketing, sales & distribution among others. In addition to; a $500 check to contribute to childcare or groceries; a voucher to mDesign for home storage and organization needs; a 3-month subscription to City Girl Coffee that sources coffee from women-owned or -managed farms and co-operatives; a Kami Mini camera to keep tabs on the kids or simply monitor the house; and a gift card to Bathorium.com for a reset and relaxation experience in the home.

In alignment with the support packages, Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream is also proud to announce the winner of the 8th Brewer Experienceship program, Kate Russell. Each year, the Brewer Experienceship program selects one craft brewer to experience the Boston Brewery and learn the art of brewing and business discipline alongside the Samuel Adams team. The Experienceship includes extended mentoring, a trip to the Samuel Adams Boston Brewery to learn from brewing and business experts, including Jim Koch, financial support to attend industry events, and the opportunity to brew a collaboration beer with Samuel Adams.

Russell is a working mom of two kids who opened Hopkinsville Brewing Company in 2016. She later expanded her brewery, opening just three weeks before the COVID-19 lockdowns in the United States. Russell's story of resilience and dedication resonates with many moms across the country who have been hit by the repercussions of the pandemic.

Any moms interested in pursuing their own American Dream are encouraged to complete the application via the Brewing the American Dream Facebook or Instagram page, or through the submission form here by May 23, 2021. Any application form received that is not properly or completely filled in will not be considered.

The fifty recipients of the Moms Brewing the American Dream will be chosen based on the predicted impact that the mentoring sessions will have on their long-term business success. Applications will be judged by a panel of professionals and winners will be notified by email and a preceding phone call no later than 3 weeks after the close of the application.

For more information on Brewing the American Dream, visit www.brewingtheamericandream.com.

About Samuel Adams Brewing the American Dream

Jim Koch first brewed Samuel Adams in his kitchen in 1984 and in his pursuit of a better beer, he ignited the craft beer movement, inspiring a whole new beer category that's produced millions of jobs in communities from coast-to-coast. Jim launched the Brewing the American Dream philanthropic program in 2008 to give back to the community in which he started and help small business owners and fellow craft brewers pursue their passion and achieve their American Dream.

Since the Brewing the American Dream began in 2008, Samuel Adams has supported Accion in providing more than 3,200 loans totaling nearly $64 million across 39 states. Just as important, the program has provided business coaching and advising to more than 12,000 people. The businesses supported by this program have created or retained more than 9,000 jobs in their local communities.

For more information, please visit www.brewingtheamericandream.com.

About Samuel Adams and The Boston Beer Company

The Boston Beer Company began in 1984 with a generations-old family recipe that Founder and Brewer Jim Koch uncovered in his father's attic. Inspired and unafraid to challenge conventional thinking about beer, Jim brought the recipe to life in his kitchen. Pleased with the results of his work, Jim decided to sample his beer with bars in Boston in the hopes that drinkers would appreciate the complex, full-flavored beer he brewed fresh in America. That beer was aptly named Samuel Adams Boston Lager, in recognition of one of our nation's great founding fathers, a man of independent mind and spirit. Little did Jim know at the time, Samuel Adams Boston Lager would soon become a catalyst of the American craft beer revolution.



Today, The Boston Beer Company brews more than 60 styles of beer. It relentlessly pursues the development of new styles and the perfection of classic beers by searching the world for the finest ingredients. Using the traditional four vessel brewing process, the Company often takes extra steps like dry-hopping, barrel-aging and a secondary fermentation known as krausening. The Company has also pioneered another revolution, the "extreme beer" movement, where it seeks to challenge drinker's perceptions of what beer can be. The Boston Beer Company has been committed to elevating the image of American craft beer by entering festivals and competitions around the globe, and is one of the world's most awarded breweries at international beer competitions. As an independent company, brewing quality beer remains its primary focus. Although Samuel Adams beer is America's leading craft beer, it accounts for only one percent of the U.S. beer market. The Boston Beer Company will continue its independently-minded quest to brew great beer and to advocate for the growth of craft beer across America

