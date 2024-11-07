Review: The Spirits Speakeasy: A Spooky Immersive Experience Like No Other

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



This fall, The Spirit's Speakeasy brought the East Village a fun and mystical immersive experience inside the trendy Sincerely, Ophelia space. Just in time for the spooky season, this world premiere produced by Broadway Murder Mysteries showcased a talented cast of mediums and magicians alongside live music.

Immediately, you are transported back into the Golden Age when you step through the secret passageway with its dark interior dotted with moody lighting and meet the renowned Sir Arthur Conan Doyle who talks you through the evening. He also asks that you write down a question you want the medium to answer during one of the séances and place it in a glass vase with everyone else’s.

Depending on your ticket you may or may not have reserved seating. A roaming room guest can get a seat at the bar on a first-come first-serve basis or roam throughout the various spaces. Reserved seating gets you a a seat in the front bar lounge while VIP allows for a cocktail table or semi-private booth. We sat in the backroom in the front row for an up-close look at the stage which included a variety of performances, such as a piano player, singer, a magic show, which we were included in, and the last séance of the night.

Speaking of the séances, they were every bit as entrancing as you’d expect. Performed by the medium Margery (Krystyn Lambert), the power she held over the audience was intense especially when she picked people out of the crowd and knew the most intimate details about them, including depicting a reoccurring dream someone had and giving messages from deceased loved ones.

However, not everyone was convinced of Margery’s connection to the other world. Harry Houdini (Patrick Terry) was also found throughout the evening criticizing Margery for being a fake (based on what really happened between the two during the spiritualist movement) only to eventually witness her channel someone close to him who has long since passed.

The evening promised to bring the living and the dead together and delivered. It was incredibly fun and kept you entertained. The two bars crafting signature period-themed cocktails, such as the Spirits Savoy made with bubbles, bitters, Grand Mariner, and cognac, also helped add to enthusiasm from the crowd. Some even left as true believers.

The Spirits Speakeasy’s last show was on November 3rd. With any luck, it will be back next year with more tantalizing enjoyment for us all to get lost in.

Sincerely, Ophelia is located at 221 2nd Ave Suite B, New York, NY 10003.

(Photos courtesy of Daniel Rader and Sincerely, Ophelia)

