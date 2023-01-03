Review: TINO'S ARTISAN PIZZA CO. in the Chelsea Neighborhood of NYC-Delectable Italian Food in a Welcoming Venue

We are delighted to let our readers know all about the newest location of Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. in the heart of Chelsea at 12 West 18th Street. The restaurant is close to Union Square and just blocks away from The Joyce Theater on 8th Avenue. With five locations in New Jersey, Tino's is a welcome addition to the NYC dining scene.

Guests will especially like that Tino's has a mission to offer all-natural Italian food using the highest quality ingredients that are sustainable, local, and organic. The food is free of artificial preservatives, colors, sweeteners, flavors, and hydrogenated fats to ensure healthier eating.

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. the ideal destination to indulge in delicious food that includes appetizers, salads, pizza, pasta, paninis, and much more. You'll love the casual, yet stylish atmosphere and prompt, excellent service. Whether you're going solo, gathering your friends, enjoying a date, or planning a family outing, the food and venue will definitely impress. If you live or work in the neighborhood, it's nice to know that Tino's has take-out and delivery options and that their price point is very approachable.

Be sure to kick off your meal with Antipasti or stop by anytime for an array of their small plates. The Eggplant Rollatini is some of the best you'll ever have with tender breaded eggplant, creamy ricotta cheese, fresh mozzarella, Italian seasonings and Tino's signature tomato sauce. Mama's Meatballs are a favorite made with grass-fed beef, veal and port with their Sunday sauce and shaved Parmigiano. Other go-to items include Chicken Bites, Arancini, and Missy's Garlicky Bread.

Pizzas are a must! Tino's beloved pizzas have a big following. They are made with unbleached, unbromated flour, hand-stretched to 12-inches round, and feature a signature crispy, thin crust. There are both Red and White selections. We highly recommend the Tartuffo with tomato sauce and fresh mozzarella, finished with layers of sausage, cremini mushrooms, and white truffle oil. The Raffaela, named after Tino's wife, is made with fresh mozzarella, roasted garlic, homemade Calabrian chili paste, topped with shaved Parmigiano, parsley, and extra virgin olive oil. Other popular choices include the Margherita, Roman Zucchini, and the Sicilian Tomato Pie. With all the great choices, you'll certainly want make Tino's your pizza destination. The pies are also available with a gluten free cauliflower crust, a vegan gluten free crust, sourdough Roman flatbread, and a nine-inch round Sicilian crust.

Italian food lovers will want to indulge in entrees like the Chicken Parm or the light, delicious cheese filled Tortellone with Cacio & Pepe crema, black peppercorns, and parsley. It's also nice to know that hot and cold Artisanal Sandwiches are available. Add one of Tino's fresh salads like their Cesare, Beet, Greco, or Octopus selections to round out your savory, delectable meal.

The beverage program is ideal to pair with Tino's cuisine. It includes a carefully selected organic wine all from Italy and a rotating selection of craft beers from local breweries, and imported Italian beers.

Bring your sweet tooth! You can top your meal off with Panna Cotta Brulee, Gelati and Sorbetti, Dolce Vita, Cannolo, Cannolo Rollatini, or a house specialty that shouldn't be missed, the Tiramisu. Relax a little longer and have a cup of Caffe that includes imported Espresso, Macchiato, Americano and Cappuccino.

One visit to Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. in Chelsea will give you a multitude of reasons to return. Don't miss the opportunity to find out what the buzz is all about. Tino's presents an authentic Italian dining experience that is guaranteed to please.

Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. new restaurant in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan is located at 12 West 18th Street. For more information on Tino's, their locations and hours of operation, please visit https://www.nojunkpizza.com/. To view the menu in the Chelsea location, visit HERE. Follow Tino's Artisan Pizza Co. on Instagram @tinosartisanpizzaco.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Tino's Artisan Pizza Co.