Review: Meatpacking’s New Saishin Serves Elevated Japanese Cuisine Against Panoramic City Views

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Perched atop the rooftop of Gansevoort Meatpacking, you will discover the newly opened Japanese hotspot Saishin, which translates to “something new.” Beyond a cozy lobby bar, Saishin captures guests' attention right from the start, beginning with its spectacular views of the city. As soon as you enter the restaurant, get ready to be enchanted by the floor-to-ceiling windows surrounding the bar and dining area, showcasing the picturesque scenery of our city below.

While the twinkling city lights are impressive up there, the interior decor is also attractive. Calming wood tones paired with walks of windows create an airy feel and a neutral oasis that makes you want to sit and enjoy for hours. A place this stunning is ideal for just about anyone — friends, co-workers, even a solo jaunt — but it truly feels magical and romantic making it a date spot to impress.

Pull up a chair at the sushi bar (the Chef’s interactive counter) to be part of the action. Sip on sake-infused cocktails like a Saketini, Toki Highball, or the Kikori Maeki Neko made with Kikori Whisky, egg white, and black tea syrup, as newly appointed Executive Chef Isaac Kek and his team prepare either a 14 or 19-course Omakase tasting for you to watch.

But it’s not only an omakase joint. You can also enjoy many a-la-carte Asian plates inspired by the chef’s grandmother’s recipe being made here too, whether it’s the Makimono, hamachi, or ramen.

We enjoyed a fixed menu that showcased a little bit of everything offered including a 5-piece Nigiri Set, Coconut Shrimp Bao, and a 2-piece Makimono Set, we chose the G Spicy Tuna and Salmon Sake Maki which were spot on fresh and delicious.

We also enjoyed the Lobster Udon pasta entree which was rich in a shiso creme and piled with huge chunks of Maine lobster. However, the salmon roe enhanced the fish-like flavor so anyone with a sensitivity may want to opt for something else. Our meal was completed only after trying the creamy Matcha Panna Cotta which was as refreshing to eat as it was pretty to look at.

When we were there, the restaurant, along with the hotel, was relatively quiet, which was relaxing without the usual hustle and bustle. But that was in January and we’re thinking as the weather gets better, especially once the temperature is warm enough to open the rooftop’s windows, this space may get more crowded with a longer waitlist.

If you’re looking for a new spot for drinks, food, and lots to see both indoors and out, Saishin is well worth the stop.

Saishin is located at 18 Ninth Avenue (at 13th Street) New York, NY 10014. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://www.gansevoorthotelgroup.com/gansevoort-meatpacking-nyc/eat-drink/saishin-by-kissaki

(Photos courtesy of Carissa Chesanek and Saishin)

Reader Reviews