Review: Mango Bay Serves Afro-Caribbean Eats in a Charming Brooklyn Brownstone

On the corner of Adelphi Street and Dekalb Avenue sits a striking two-level brownstone where the newly-opened Mango Bay resides, bringing all the Caribbean feels to Fort Greene. Located in the former Afro-Caribbean restaurant Imani, this latest Black-led business offers a new and exciting dining experience as diverse as the neighborhood itself.

The moment you walk in, you feel welcomed by a friendly, knowledgeable staff and an equally appealing ambiance. The first floor features warm woods with pops of green and vibrant murals and floral wallpaper. The spiral staircase leads you upstairs to the second floor where you’ll find just as an attractive space with similar accents plus an altar honoring the likes of Bob Marley and Spike Lee. Once the weather warms up, the balcony and spacious courtyard will be opened, offering an airy experience and al fresco dining.

We sat in a round, half-circle booth that overlooks the illuminated bar where Shamah Levy, bartender and certified mixologist, heads the cocktail program. A Fort Greene native, Levy is avid about preserving the area’s past while honoring his Caribbean roots with tropical spirits and fresh ingredients throughout the menu.

But don’t expect any standard overly sweet rum-infused librations here, each cocktail is well-thought-out and stunning, such as the Pasyon Pisco made with Giffard Passion, and rosemary-infused Pisco or the Fort Greene, which was a fun play on a Manhattan, mixed with sweet vermouth, house bitters, and bourbon. A delightful surprise was the Calypso Fashioned, which included toasted plantain fat-washed Hennessy and miso. It was bright, fresh, and perfect for those sometimes a bit timid to try a more traditional Old Fashioned. For those who want the rum, Mango Bae is a must made of brown sugar cinnamon, mango, Ten to One Dark Rum, and nutmeg.

As for the food menu, you will not be disappointed especially for those who love spice as much as we do. Making his official executive debut, Executive Chef London Chase (Essential by Christophe) offers his culinary take on Afro-Caribbean classics.

To start, we had some of the freshest hamachi ever tasted and a spicy version of char-grilled octopus. For our mains, we chose 'Swimmas,' which is broiled branzino topped with heirloom tomatoes in a Thai sauce and chive oil which was rich and unexpectedly comforting. The highlight of the evening for us, however, had to be the Ras & Pasta, a twist on the beloved Brooklyn Jamaican-American dish. It features freshly-made pasta in a spicy saucebouillion with chunks of Maine lobster pieces and topped with smelled salmon roe. The result is absolute perfection with just a hint of heat and loaded with flavor, none of which, including anything overly fishy.

If you’re looking for a cozy joint that’s as perfect for a special night out as it is for something more casual, Mango Bay is the spot. Delicious food, unique drinks, and a good vibe make this new Caribbean spot already a neighborhood staple.

Mango Bay is located at 271 Adelphi Street, Fort Greene, Brooklyn, NY. For more information on hours, menus, and reservations call (347) 223-4141 or visit https://www.mangobay.nyc/.

(Photos courtesy of Mango Bay and Carissa Chesanek)

