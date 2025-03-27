Review: Fogo de Chão - Elevated Brazilian Churrasco Served in Downtown Brooklyn

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inside the always bustling City Point in Downtown Brooklyn, you’ll find the Internationally-renowned Brazilian restaurant Fogo de Chão (fogo-dee-shown). Spacious but warm, the interior is welcoming with its elegant slate and wood tones and dangling chandeliers hung over several tables.

In the dining area, you'll find the white Carrera marble Market Table, or the salad bar with many offerings, and the grill where chefs butcher, prepare, and grill high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame. The restaurant also ages its meats in-house in the dry-aged meat lockers.

Nestled within the dining room by the entrance is the large indoor bar with ample seating and all-day happy hour specials, making it the ideal spot to chill after running errands.

Fogo de Chão is a restaurant from Brazil known for the Culinary Art of Churrasco, which is the “roasting of high-quality cuts of meat over an open flame” and is offered in a popular prix fixe Full Churrasco Experience for $69 per person at dinner or $49 for lunch. Your server will provide you with a card that allows you to flip it to the green side when you’re ready to be served the selection of meats or place it on the red side when you need a break.

When ready, flip it to the right color and let the premium cuts arrive at your table. Each has been seasoned and grilled to create a salty and flavorful exterior and is butchered by gaucho chefs. A professional will carve each selection tableside and you will use your tongs provided on the table to remove the piece you want.

Here, you’ll find Picanha, which is the prime part of the top sirloin and Fraldinha, the bottom sirloin, both juicy and flavorful. There is also filet mignon and chicken, but the lamb and duck are also not to miss, and the stand out, according to us.

Also included with the prix fixe menu is the gluten-free Market Table with its vast selection of fresh salads, charcuterie options, smoked salmon, fruits, and one of he best black bean pasta salads we’ve ever eaten.

You also have the option to upgrade the experience for an additional fee, which can include a choice of Butter-Bathed Lobster Tail, Black Truffle Butter, All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, or Roasted Bone Marrow and dessert. While on the topic of sweets, you cannot leave without trying the Chocolate Brigadeiro made with a chocolate cookie crust and drizzled in chocolate ganache. It’s sweet without being too sweet, and incredibly rich and creamy, which will end your meal nicely.

Those who seek more seafood, Fogo just launched its first-of-its-kind seafood dishes like Butter-Bathed Lobster Tail and All Jumbo Lump Crab Cake, along with new shareable sides of Lobster Mashed Potatoes and Oscar Crab Asparagus. With this new menu comes updated cocktails, such as Franca 75 and Skinny Caipirinha, paired with its signature drinks and a solid wine list.

If you’re looking to save a little money without sacrificing any of the unique experience, there is the limited-time Best of Brazil menu for $49. It includes the Market Table with seasonal soups and salads, and the infamous churrasco tableside service with select meats, all for the price of the lunch service.

Whether looking for a place to grab a drink in between shopping at City Point or craving a decadent meal, Fogo de Chão will certainly delight all the cravings and then some.

Fogo de Chão is located at City Point BKLYN at 445 Albee Square W, Brooklyn, NY 11201. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://fogodechao.com/ or call (917) 979-2550.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Fogo de Chão and Carissa Chesanek.

