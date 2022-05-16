ROOT:1-A Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva 2019 to Enjoy

Root:1, Chile's first certified sustainable winery has news of the brand's latest release, Root:1 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva 2019. This latest release is a classic Chilean cabernet. The wine is sourced from the winery's Maipo Valley vineyard renowned for producing outstanding full-bodied reds with rich color and pure varietal character. Root:1 is known for crafting unique expressions exclusively from grapes grown on original, ungrafted root systems across vineyards located in the Maipo, Colchagua, and Casablanca Valleys.

At the helm of Root:1's winemaking efforts is Sergio Hormazábal, the brand's head winemaker since 2009. Sergio boasts an impressive winemaking career, including a seven-year tenure at Viña William Fèvre in the Maipo Alto region, as well as an extensive resume that includes time at wineries across France, Northern Italy, and Portugal. In addition to his role at Root:1, Sergio is head viticulturist of the brand's overarching estate, Viña Ventisquero, and President of the Chilean Winemakers' Association.

Sergio's curiosity and passion for wine was born from his childhood. Growing up, he recalls discovering cobwebbed bottles of wine belonging to his late grandfather in his grandmother's basement. Since then, Sergio's love of wine has gradually grown and has never waned. Admittedly a red wine man, Sergio's role as Root:1 head winemaker is a natural fit. He commented, "I love Cabernet with style and personality, mature Carmenere with typicity, and Syrah from all types of climates. I also like to try different vines and blends whenever I have the chance."

Root:1 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva 2019 has a deep garnet in color with aromas of ripe berries, cassis, plum, and dark cherry, followed by light toast notes. Full-bodied in structure and presenting juicy red berry and mocha flavors, this cabernet is balanced by smooth tannins and fresh fruit notes on the back that persist through a long finish. The Root:1 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserva 2019 (SRP: $13) is available for purchase online on Wine.com.

For more information on Root:1, please visit https://www.root1wine.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Root:1