RENAULT WINERY AND RESORT in Egg Harbor City, NJ Celebrates Independence Day Weekend

Renault Winery and Resort celebrates America's birthday with a two-day, all-day celebration this Saturday, July 2nd and Sunday, July 3rd. Music fans are invited to the first-ever Renault Winery 1st Annual Country Music Festival with two days of live music and bands, multiple stages, wine, food trucks, family fun and other surprises. The line-up includes Scotty Testerman Trio, Brian Corcoran, Warren Montgomery Band, Parker Barrow Project, Jess Zimmerman Band, Lisa Bouchelle, Kenny Curcio and Garrett Shultz Band. Admission to the festival grounds for each day is only $10 per person. Next, Renault presents the first-ever Red, Wine and Blue 5K Run and Red, Wine and Blue Kids' Run on Sunday morning, starting at 8:30am. On Sunday night, look to the skies above Renault for an Independence Day themed fireworks show, free with admission to the music festival, or $10 per car to watch from the Renault parking lot. All events take place at Renault Winery and Resort, and the new Renault Winery festival grounds, located at 72 Bremen Ave, Egg Harbor City, NJ 08215. For more information, visit the events tab and calendar on the Renault website at www.renaultwinery.com.



"Renault Winery can't wait to celebrate our country's birthday with a big two-day celebration," said Renault Winery CEO/Founder Josh McCallen. "Our new festival grounds will be the focal point of the weekend with our new Renault Country Music Festival and tons of fun for the whole family. It's a perfect weekend to make memories and enjoy this beautiful venue."



COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL



Renault Winery and Resort is proud to present its first annual Country Music Festival Weekend filled with Nashville performers, local favorites, food trucks, country line dance lessons, lawn games, axe throwing and more. Admission to the festival grounds is only $10 per person for day and night shows. Free entertainment will also take place around the winery grounds for free earlier in the day.



The Scotty Testerman Duo kicks off the weekend with a free small stage performance in the Champagne Patio Garden from 12:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday. The WIne Tasting Room will be open with solo performances from Brian Corcoran from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Renault's Festival Grounds open at 5:00pm with entertainment starting at 6:00pm featuring Nashville natives Warren Montgomery followed by Parker Barrow Project, a back to back show country music fans will not want to miss!



On Sunday, The Jess Zimmerman Band will warm everyone up with a more intimate free show in Renault's Champagne Patio Garden from 12:00pm to 4:00pm. Lisa Bouchelle will perform in the Wine Tasting Room from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Nashville rising star (and Pennsylvania's own) Garrett Shultz headlines the main Sunday night concert and the fireworks extravaganza in the Festival Grounds. The festival space opens at 5:00pm with an opening set from local legend Kenny Curcio starting at 6:30pm.



DJ Dancemaur will play and lead favorite country line dances in between sets both nights in the Festival Grounds.



Experience the Country Music Weekend like a country star, with VIP tents that can be rented for either night. VIP tents are located in the Festival Grounds and include seating for six, a bottle of your choice of Renault Champagne or wine, a bucket of cold bottled waters, a VIP tent attendant, and a meet & greet with the act of your choice. Each VIP tent is a covered space to gather, relax and enjoy the music with great views of the action.



Food trucks for the weekend will include Minnow's (seafood), Traveling Tomato (pizza) and Nikki B's (Cheese steaks, chicken cutlet, roast beef, roast pork).



From the winery, look for Renault's summer sampler, with three champagne and/or wine tastings and a souvenir wine glass for only $25.



The Festival Grounds come alive at 5:00pm daily this weekend with lawn games, the Village Bar, food trucks, sweet treats and of course, Renault's award winning Champagnes and wines. Test your aim in the axe throwing trailer while enjoying the music and fun.



Music Festival ticket holders will enjoy free parking before 8:00pm both nights.



SATURDAY 7/2/22

12:00pm to 11:00PM



Scotty Testerman Duo in Champagne Patio Garden 12:00pm-4:00pm

Brian Corcoran in Wine Tasting Room 4:00pm-7:00pm

Warren Montgomery in Festival Grounds 6:00pm-8:00pm

Parker Barrow Project in Festival Grounds 8:00pm-11:00pm

DJ Dancemaur in Festival Grounds 6:00pm-11:00pm



SUNDAY 7/3/22 EVENT SCHEDULE

12:00pm to 11:00PM



The Jess Zimmerman Band in Champagne Patio Garden 12:00pm-4:00pm

Lisa Bouchelle in Wine Tasting Room 4:00pm-7:00pm

Kenny Curcio in Festival Grounds 6:30pm-8:00pm

Garrett Shultz Band in Festival Grounds 8:00pm-9:00pm

Fireworks Display 9:00pm-9:30pm

Garrett Shultz BandEncore Performance in Festival Grounds 9:30pm-10:30pm

DJ Dancemaur in Festival Grounds 6:30pm-11:00pm



Warm-up more intimate shows around the winery earlier in the day are free, with any food and drink pay-as-you-go. Tickets are required for entry to the Festival Grounds. Tickets are $10 per person and are available at renaultwinery.com/events/



RED, WINE AND BLUE 5K RUN AND KIDS' RUN



Run off those holiday BBQ calories at the Red, Wine and Blue 5K Run and Kids Run. Dress in your most patriotic outfit for a chance to win a prize.



Renault Winery presents two new runs to celebrate Independence Day Weekend. Red, Wine and Blue Kids' run is a one mile family fun run for kids 13 and under, for one mile, which starts at 8:00am. The first-ever Red, Wine and Blue 5K for the grown-ups starts at 8:30am. The 5K course on a flat multi-surface road to the Egg Harbor City Lake and back to Renault Winery All participants get a commemorative tee-shirt, adults get a souvenir wine glass and glass of wine. Participants are strongly encouraged to come dressed in their most patriotic outfit. Prizes will be awarded to top finishers and for the most patriotic outfit. The Tasting Room Bar will be open for after-run cocktails and treats. Plan to stay for live country music beginning at Noon in the Champagne Patio Garden. The 5K entrance is $50 and the kids' run is $25. Register in advance at: https://www.renaultwinery.com/events

INDEPENDENCE WEEKEND FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

Renault celebrates our country's independence with a special Independence Weekend Fireworks Spectacular on Sunday, July 3rd, at 9:00pm. Come to Renault for a front row seat to this annual new tradition. Come early and listen to live music all day, enjoy a bite from the food trucks, and sip wine in the winery. Country Music Festival ticket holders will enjoy free admission and free parking before 8:00pm with their ticket. For those coming just for the fireworks, admission is $10 a car for the parking lot, with any food and drink pay-as-you-go. Viewing areas and parking for the fireworks only open at 8:00pm.

ABOUT RENAULT WINERY RESORT



Renault Winery Resort is the second oldest winery in America, where legendary hospitality and centuries old winemaking traditions blend. Founded in 1864, Renault is a VIVÂMEE Signature Collection Resort, proudly welcoming guests from around the world, providing intimate authentic hospitality that revives the soul. Home to artisanal cuisine, unique events, festivals, and world-class Vineyard National golf course, Renault welcomes more than 250,000 guests and visitors a year. European elegance and endless adventures await you at www.renaultwinery.com

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Renault Winery Resort