RED ROOSTER HARLEM Launches Broadway Mondays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! Food + Wine Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Food + Wine & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Red Rooster Harlem, the iconic restaurant and live music venue from internationally acclaimed Chef Marcus Samuelsson and restaurateur Andrew Chapman, which is launching a new entertainment series: Broadway Mondays, which kicks off on Monday, November 24th, featuring cast members from Mamma Mia!

Monday Night Live is a weekly live-music institution at Red Rooster Harlem, founded to celebrate the city’s artistic spirit through performance, collaboration, and joy. Curated by Broadway’s Erica Mansfield, the series brings together an extraordinary mix of musicians, singers, creative voices, and dancers to honor Harlem’s legacy as a cultural epicenter and artistic home.

The debut event on Monday, November 24 from 7–10 PM, will feature cast members from Mamma Mia! including fan faves such as — Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Kinky Boots, Some Like It Hot), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls, The Four Seasons on Netflix), and Tony nominee Ephraim Sykes (Ain’t Too Proud, Our Town). Together, they’ll take the stage for an intimate, music-filled celebration of connection, creativity, and Harlem soul.

Guests can expect the same Red Rooster warmth and energy that has made Monday Night Live one of Harlem’s most beloved cultural traditions.

Red Rooster Harlem is located at 310 Lenox Avenue, Harlem, NY 10027. For more information, hours of operation, and menus, please visit Red Rooster Harlem | Discover, Dine, Delight.

Photo Credit: Oliver Halfin



