REALMUTO ALTA PASTICCERIA ITALIANA Brings Italian Delicacies to NYC

For the first time in twenty years, Realmuto Hospitality Group, led by hospitality extraordinaire Francesco Realmuto, is committing to its first sit-down outpost in the charming West Village. Inspired by the famed Cova Milano and Gilli Firenze pasticceria of Italy, Realmuto Alta Pasticceria will bring an authentic slice of Italian hospitality and caffe culture to New York City with an all-day venue that welcomes guests for a morning cappuccino, quick panini lunch, afternoon aperitivo, and intimate dinner. Realmuto Hospitality Group is also home to L’Arte del Gelato and Filaga Pizzeria in NYC.

“Realmuto is a homage to my Italian heritage and the nostalgia of growing up in Italy where Sundays are for coming together with family and enjoying sweet treats and delicious meals, - all of which you can find at Realmuto Alta Pasticceria” says Francesco. “Food memories have always been at the heart of Realmuto and we are trying to recreate this for Modern day New Yorkers.”

In order to do so, the Realmuto team will be bringing award-winning Pastry Chef Giuseppe Zito’s delicate pastry work to the West Village. Fresh cornetti, cannoli, bomboloni, torta, and many more traditional and innovative sweet treats will be made fresh each morning and be the first of its kind of this caliber in New York City. Chef Giuseppe Zito, who will be the driving force behind the core of Realmuto Alta Pasticceria, bears gold by The International Federation of Pastry, Gelato, & Chocolate for the world's best panettone and silver for the best Italian gelato. The caffe will also serve traditional snacks such as tramezzini, panini, arancini and other midday delights that can be enjoyed at the caffe or on the go.

Offering aperitivo, lunch, and dinner items, the Ristorante will provide customers with a comprehensive and luxurious West Village sit-down experience. Spearheaded by Executive Chef Mauro Campanale, the Ristorante will embody a culinary philosophy that integrates the chef’s Southern Italian roots, technical innovation, and respect for the natural environment. The seasonal menu will differ between the afternoon and evening, featuring items such as a homemade cappellacci alla norma, a seafood mancini tubetti pasta, and slow cooked pork tenderloin with black kale. Collaboration dishes between Chef Mauro Campanale and Chef Giuseppe Zito, notably the Fava and Pecorino tartlet, the Mortadella Bigne, the Salted Cod Macarons, or Mushroom Brioche, will be highlights to note.

There are few things as important in Italian culture as aperitivo time and Realmuto Alta Pasticceria will showcase an extensive array of Italian wines, beers and select classic Italian cocktails. As in Italy there will be numerous outside caffe tables for streetside sipping of aperol spritzes and ice-cold prosecco and plates full of pasta.

Designed by Mariotti Studio, the team have woven the intersection of modern and traditional techniques which features an all-marble customized bar, reminiscent of architecture from New York’s Gilded Age in the early 1900s. The room, although large in scale, will have a cozy feel and features a piano. With high ceilings, vibrant colors, and soft lighting, the layout of the restaurant is both soothing and exhilarating, transporting guests to a vibrant indoor Italian piazza with tables for standing and sitting, calling visitors to roam the vast space which takes up a significant footprint on Seventh Avenue.

Realmuto is located at 117 7th Ave South, New York City, 10014. For further information on Realmuto, please visit HERE.

Photo Credit, Cooper Naitove

Comments