PROCLAMATION IRISH WHISKEY For Fun Summer Cocktails

There's nothing better than a refreshing cocktail to beat the summer heat. When temperatures rise, many people believe it's time to put the brown spirits away and make room for the clear ones. However, just because it's hot out doesn't mean you have to shy away from your favorite whiskeys and bourbons. Whiskey, for example, can take on a completely different character when mixed with summer flavors. Proclamation Irish Whiskey makes easy and fun cocktails that are perfect for the warmer months.

Proclamation Irish Whiskey (SRP: $29.99) is timelessly crafted in small batches offering a complex liquid that is triple distilled and aged in new American oak, offering a singularly smooth and clean taste. Matured in bourbon casks and blended with a touch of sherry-finished malt to give a rounded, toasted finish. Proclamation Irish Whiskey honors the history and people behind the birth of the Proclamation, the document that proclaimed the establishment of the Irish Republic in 1916.

Enjoyed neat and in cocktails, Proclamation is made with a blend of the finest grain whiskies from across Ireland. In addition to the document, the inspiration for creating the whiskey is in tribute to the three printers of the Proclamation, William O'Brien, Michael Molloy and Christopher Joseph Branydt. These men, who despite working under dire conditions and under threat, were able to print the document, forever changing the course of Ireland's history.

Here are two easy recipes to mix with Proclamation!

The Proclaimer

Ingredients:

-2 oz Proclamation Irish Whiskey

-1 oz freshly squeezed lemon juice

-.5 oz sugar cane syrup

-3 dashes Angostura Bitters

-Topped with freshly drawn soda water

-Garnished with dark maraschino cherry on a stick and with a twist of orange peel

Method: Shaken over ice, strain then stir into ice filled glass.

Proclamation Summer Whiskey Sour

Ingredients:

-1.5 oz Proclamation Whiskey

-1 oz lime juice

-1 oz raspberry syrup

-2 dashes Angostura bitters

- Garnish with raspberry sitting on basil leaf

Method: Shake the ingredients together in cocktail shaker and serve over ice.

For more information on Proclamation Irish Whiskey, please visit https://proclamationwhiskey.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Proclamation Irish Whiskey