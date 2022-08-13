Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PIONEER WOMAN® Presents All-New Snack Mixes for Fall

PIONEER WOMAN®

Register for Food + Wine News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 13, 2022  
PIONEER WOMAN® Presents All-New Snack Mixes for Fall

Editor's Note: We are excited about these new, tasty and original snack mixes from The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond. They are now available for purchase!

The best parts of fall are football games, family gatherings, and who could forget about the snacks? Recipe guru and flavor connoisseur, Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman®, is putting her signature touch on her very first line of snack mixes that are perfect for this season and beyond! Featuring an assortment of three delicious flavors to satisfy every palate, these snack mixes are great for sharing or solo munching and make it easy to take Ree's recipes with you on the go.

"It's no secret that I love to experiment and try new things in the kitchen, which is why I'm so excited to bring together some of my favorite flavors in my new snack mixes! Each variety of these over-the-top mixes packs an amazing array of flavors and deliciousness in every handful, like dark chocolate mini cups, nuts, caramel corn, and other scrumptious elements. Whether you need an easy snack for a tailgate or a yummy new option for movie night, your life is about to be changed by these mixes." says Ree Drummond. "My favorite has to be the Spicy Cowgirl mix - nuts coated in cocoa powder, cinnamon and cayenne pepper make for a subtly sweet experience with a little kick!"

These delightful new offerings from Ree make snacking tastier than ever! New Pioneer Woman® snack mixes are available in three delicious varieties:

Pecan Sticky Buns Snack Mix - The Honey roasted pecans, white confectionary mini cups, and cinnamon sugar caramel coated puffs make for a delicious trio and irresistible snack option. (MSRP: $4.98)

Knock You Naked Snack Mix - Containing gourmet caramel corn, salted pecans, mini brownie cookies, rich dark chocolate mini cups, milk chocolate caramel filled mini cups and coconut cashews, this mix is a perfect balance of sweet with a hint of salty. (MSRP: $4.98)

Spicy Cowgirl Snack Mix - A mix of almonds, cashews and pecans coated in a blend of cocoa powder, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. To satisfy sweet and spicy cravings, this mix also includes dark chocolate mini cups with a mocha flavored filling and white confectionary mini cups. (MSRP: $4.98)

For more information on The Pioneer Woman®, please visit https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman®




From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene,... (read more about this author)


ETTORE 2018 Chardonnay Pure – Your Weekend Wine Made with Organic Grapes
August 12, 2022

Picture this! It’s a beautiful summer weekend day and whether you are poolside, relaxing on the deck, or at a rooftop gathering, it’s a perfect opportunity to sip Ettore 2018 Chardonnay Pure, a wine from Mendicino, in Northern California.
Review: SOHO DINER for Weekend Brunching and So Much More
August 11, 2022

Whenever you are downtown, we highly recommend visiting the Soho Diner, located at 320 West Broadway adjacent to the Soho Grand Hotel.
GRAND MARNIER Presents Cocktails for National Prosecco Day on 8/13
August 11, 2022

Elevate Prosecco Day celebrations, or any other of your grand occasions, with some of our favorite cocktails by Grand Marnier. The  “Grand Mimosa” and the “Grand Gala' are real crowd-pleasers and ideal refreshers for summer. Check out the recipes and start mixing!
TOPO CHICO Hard Seltzer Raspados and a Chance to Win
August 10, 2022

Sick of froze, chardonnay, and canned cocktail concoctions? Reach for something cooler this August with these authentic raspado recipes made with Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.
Review: THE HUMMINGBIRDS at NJ Rep-A Captivating Two-Hander
August 10, 2022

The award-winning play, The Hummingbirds is making its Garden State premiere at New Jersey Repertory Company (NJ Rep). Written by poet and playwright, Garret Jon Gronveld, the production enjoys the finest direction by the theatre’s Artistic Director, SuzAnne Barabas.