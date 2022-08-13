PIONEER WOMAN® Presents All-New Snack Mixes for Fall

Editor's Note: We are excited about these new, tasty and original snack mixes from The Pioneer Woman, Ree Drummond. They are now available for purchase!

The best parts of fall are football games, family gatherings, and who could forget about the snacks? Recipe guru and flavor connoisseur, Ree Drummond, aka The Pioneer Woman®, is putting her signature touch on her very first line of snack mixes that are perfect for this season and beyond! Featuring an assortment of three delicious flavors to satisfy every palate, these snack mixes are great for sharing or solo munching and make it easy to take Ree's recipes with you on the go.

"It's no secret that I love to experiment and try new things in the kitchen, which is why I'm so excited to bring together some of my favorite flavors in my new snack mixes! Each variety of these over-the-top mixes packs an amazing array of flavors and deliciousness in every handful, like dark chocolate mini cups, nuts, caramel corn, and other scrumptious elements. Whether you need an easy snack for a tailgate or a yummy new option for movie night, your life is about to be changed by these mixes." says Ree Drummond. "My favorite has to be the Spicy Cowgirl mix - nuts coated in cocoa powder, cinnamon and cayenne pepper make for a subtly sweet experience with a little kick!"

These delightful new offerings from Ree make snacking tastier than ever! New Pioneer Woman® snack mixes are available in three delicious varieties:

Pecan Sticky Buns Snack Mix - The Honey roasted pecans, white confectionary mini cups, and cinnamon sugar caramel coated puffs make for a delicious trio and irresistible snack option. (MSRP: $4.98)

Knock You Naked Snack Mix - Containing gourmet caramel corn, salted pecans, mini brownie cookies, rich dark chocolate mini cups, milk chocolate caramel filled mini cups and coconut cashews, this mix is a perfect balance of sweet with a hint of salty. (MSRP: $4.98)

Spicy Cowgirl Snack Mix - A mix of almonds, cashews and pecans coated in a blend of cocoa powder, cinnamon, and cayenne pepper. To satisfy sweet and spicy cravings, this mix also includes dark chocolate mini cups with a mocha flavored filling and white confectionary mini cups. (MSRP: $4.98)

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Pioneer Woman®