PEACE HARD TEA™ Hits the Shelves in September

PEACE HARD TEA™

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Dining Destinations for NEW YORK FASHION WEEK Photo 1 Dining Destinations for NEW YORK FASHION WEEK
CACIQUE FOODS Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month Photo 2 CACIQUE FOODS Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
THE DISNEY TREASURE-The New Ship from Disney Cruise Line Launches December 2024 Photo 3 THE DISNEY TREASURE-The New Ship from Disney Cruise Line Launches December 2024
KINGS OF KOBE in NYC and NJ Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day Photo 4 KINGS OF KOBE in NYC and NJ Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day

PEACE HARD TEA™ Hits the Shelves in September

Molson Coors Beverage Company has announced that Peace Hard Tea, the highly anticipated line of bold and vibrant hard teas crafted for 21+ consumers, is officially available at local convenience stores and retailers in the Southeast Region of the U.S. The release of Peace Hard Tea marks the latest innovation coming out of Molson Coors' relationship with The Coca Cola Company and is bringing the hard tea consumers have been asking for.

Peace Hard Tea is the ideal drink for those looking to toss norms to the side and harness their main character energy. The hard teas contain 5% ABV and come in three flavors: Freedom of Peach, Really Really Razzy, and More Peace More Lemon. With fruit flavors so bold, they’ll help you keep the summer vibes alive long after Labor Day Weekend.

“Spend a little more time offline and make living life your full-time job. Peace Hard Tea is here for when you buck the norms that kill fun,” said Joy Ghosh, vice president of Above Premium Flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “With the launch of Peace Hard Tea, we’re bringing 21+ consumers the bold and fruit flavored hard tea they’ve been searching for to shake up the norms of everyday life.”  

With a Peace Hard Tea in hand, summer Fridays are a mindset, not a calendar date, and no one knows how to extend the summer into fall and winter better than the people of the Southeast. Hard tea fans in the Southeast can find Peace Hard Tea at local convenience stores and retailers in 24-oz. single-serve cans perfect for when you can slam your laptop shut at 3:00pm to catch your favorite band play. 

For more information on where to purchase Peace Hard Tea and when it will be available in your hometown, visit the product locator at www.peacehardtea.com. Drinkers of legal drinking age can share how Peace Hard Tea adds fun to their every day by following @PeaceHardTea on Instagram and Facebook. Please remember to celebrate responsibly. 

Photo Credit: Provided by Peace Hard Tea

 



RELATED STORIES - Food + Wine

1
Interview: Sandy Safi of Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting 9/14 Event in NYCs Meatpacking Photo
Interview: Sandy Safi of Dîner en Blanc-The Exciting 9/14 Event in NYC's Meatpacking District

We had the pleasure of interviewing Sandy Safi about the recent Dîner en Blanc in NYC and the future of the event.

2
ITALIAN WINE PAIRINGS for Fall Potluck Meals – Our Recommendations Photo
ITALIAN WINE PAIRINGS for Fall Potluck Meals – Our Recommendations

Did you know that potluck meals are a fan-favorite in Italy, just like in the United States. So why not combine the two and serve Italian wines at the next group gathering this fall? 

3
PEACE HARD TEA™ Hits the Shelves in September Photo
PEACE HARD TEA™ Hits the Shelves in September

Molson Coors Beverage Company has announced that Peace Hard Tea™, the highly anticipated line of bold and vibrant hard teas crafted for 21+ consumers, is officially available at local convenience stores and retailers in the Southeast Region of the U.S.

4
Halifax Hoboken Hosts Chef Seadon Shouses Cookbook Signing on 9/21 Photo
Halifax Hoboken Hosts Chef Seadon Shouse's Cookbook Signing on 9/21

There will be a book signing and tasting for Chef Seadon Shouse's Cookbook Memoir, From the Hill by The Sea at Halifax Hoboken on Thursday, Sept 21st from 6:30 pm to 9 pm.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scene, ... (read more about this author)

Review: Samuel Beckett's WAITING FOR GODOT at STNJ is an Exceptional Theatrical ExperienceReview: Samuel Beckett's WAITING FOR GODOT at STNJ is an Exceptional Theatrical Experience
Review: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-HanderReview: FRIENDS WITH AMENITIES at 59E59 Street Theaters-An Excellent Modern Two-Hander
ITALIAN WINE PAIRINGS for Fall Potluck Meals – Our RecommendationsITALIAN WINE PAIRINGS for Fall Potluck Meals – Our Recommendations
PEACE HARD TEA™ Hits the Shelves in SeptemberPEACE HARD TEA™ Hits the Shelves in September

Videos

Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
View all Videos

Food + Wine SHOWS

Recommended For You