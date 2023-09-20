PEACE HARD TEA™ Hits the Shelves in September

Molson Coors Beverage Company has announced that Peace Hard Tea™, the highly anticipated line of bold and vibrant hard teas crafted for 21+ consumers, is officially available at local convenience stores and retailers in the Southeast Region of the U.S. The release of Peace Hard Tea marks the latest innovation coming out of Molson Coors' relationship with The Coca Cola Company and is bringing the hard tea consumers have been asking for.

Peace Hard Tea is the ideal drink for those looking to toss norms to the side and harness their main character energy. The hard teas contain 5% ABV and come in three flavors: Freedom of Peach, Really Really Razzy, and More Peace More Lemon. With fruit flavors so bold, they’ll help you keep the summer vibes alive long after Labor Day Weekend.

“Spend a little more time offline and make living life your full-time job. Peace Hard Tea is here for when you buck the norms that kill fun,” said Joy Ghosh, vice president of Above Premium Flavor at Molson Coors Beverage Company. “With the launch of Peace Hard Tea, we’re bringing 21+ consumers the bold and fruit flavored hard tea they’ve been searching for to shake up the norms of everyday life.”

With a Peace Hard Tea in hand, summer Fridays are a mindset, not a calendar date, and no one knows how to extend the summer into fall and winter better than the people of the Southeast. Hard tea fans in the Southeast can find Peace Hard Tea at local convenience stores and retailers in 24-oz. single-serve cans perfect for when you can slam your laptop shut at 3:00pm to catch your favorite band play.

For more information on where to purchase Peace Hard Tea and when it will be available in your hometown, visit the product locator at www.peacehardtea.com. Drinkers of legal drinking age can share how Peace Hard Tea adds fun to their every day by following @PeaceHardTea on Instagram and Facebook. Please remember to celebrate responsibly.

Photo Credit: Provided by Peace Hard Tea