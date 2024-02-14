OMAKASEED Opens as Reimagined Plant-Based Omakase Experience

Omakaseed is opening as of 2/14 as a reimagined plant-based omakase dining experience. The new omakase experience goes beyond typical vegan fare, showcasing global influences and Japanese ingenuity in a stunning menu when it opens inside the Sanctuary Hotel at 132 West 47th Street.

SimpleVenue, known for its micro-restaurant concepts, opens Omakaseed as a fresh take on the traditional omakase. Led by founders Michael Sinensky and Erika London, alongside hospitality expert Richie Romero, the team behind the acclaimed Sushi by Bou brand will bring their unique touch to the plant-based realm.

As guests step into the intimate library-inspired, 10-seat counter they will embark on a culinary journey unlike any other. The menu highlights fresh, seasonal ingredients and avoids processed substitutes, offering dishes like Coconut Ceviche in a playful pod, Charred Sweet Potato roasted sweet potato, topped with brûléed miso mayo, and decadent King Oyster Mushroom Nigiri with charred mushroom, wasabi, topped with brûlée ‘faux’ gras truffle kabayaki, fresh truffle shavings, and chives.

Standout and elevated courses will explore a world of textures and extraordinary flavors with stunning presentations with each course to include Coco Miso Udon, Smoked Carrot Tartare wrapped in nori and Beluga lentil ‘caviar’, and Edamame Pani Puri bursting with truffle flavors. The Nigiri course features innovative options like Watermelon brushed with unagi sauce and ginger scallion relish, alongside Seaweed Caviar and Eggplant Nigiri with a brûléed miso twist with gold flakes.

The SimpleVenue team will bring their same passion for fresh ingredients to the plant-based menu. "Building on the success of Sushi by Bou, we're excited to showcase the incredible potential and versatility of plant-based cuisine,” said co-founder Erika London. “Omakaseed will be a groundbreaking concept in the vegan scene."

Each omakase course promises an eclectic mix of global flavors, curated with seasonal ingredients at their peak. Guests will witness the transformation of familiar sushi concepts into unexpected vegan delights, all within the intimate confines of the 10-seat counter.

The menu at Omakaseed will be available with the choice between the 11-course experience for $60 or the 15-course "bougie" upgrade for $100.

Omakaseed’s hours of Operation: Monday - Wednesday closed, Thursday 5-9p, Friday & Saturday 5 -11p, Sunday 5 - 10p. More information can be found at www.omakaseed.com.

Photo Credit: Hassan Mokaddam/HMPhotoshoots for SimpleVenue