OLEAMEA Turkish Olive Oils for Gifting and Every Day Use

The award-winning Turkish EVOO brand OLEAMEA is woman and family owned and operated, offering high quality, organic extra virgin olive oils that are sustainably made in the Aegean Region of Turkey. OLEAMEA is disrupting the traditionally Italian-dominated olive oil industry, with current distribution in stores including Whole Foods, Central Market, Sprouts and more. OLEAMEA even recently launched a subscription service.



OLEAMEA's olive oil offerrings include items our readers will want to know about for gifting and everyday use.

OLEAMEA Gift Pack ($20.99)

The Gift Pack showcases one of each of the brand's award winner editions: Organic Premium Everyday and Organic Private Select olive oils. The Organic Premium Everyday has a light and balanced taste profile with aromatic notes of green almond and hints of wild herbs. The Organic Private Select has a fruity flavor, with aromatic notes of fresh cut grass and hints of green banana to perfectly balance the distinct peppery bitterness. This is the perfect gift for that special foodie in your life or anyone who loves to entertain. Available to purchase on Amazon and the brand website.

OLEAMEA Organic Premium Everyday ($18.99)

A single-blend crafted with early harvest Memecik olives that are cold-pressed within four hours of being hand-picked from the tree, resulting in a light and balanced taste profile with aromatic notes of green almond and hints of wild herbs. Enjoy with seafood, meat, pastas, salads, grilled or stir-fry vegetables and desserts like cakes and ice cream. Best for heavy use cooking/finishing/dipping and baking. Perfect for brightening everyday meals.

OLEAMEA Organic Private Select ($22.99)

Crafted with a single-blend of Memecik olives that are cold-pressed within two hours of being hand-picked from the tree, allowing the maximum amount of polyphenols and antioxidants to be extracted. The terroir of the land high up in the hills gives it a fruity flavor, with aromatic notes of fresh cut grass and hints of green banana to perfectly balance the distinct peppery bitterness that is a common trait of high-quality oils. A must for anyone looking to elevate their culinary experience. Enjoy with pizza, pasta, seafood, chicken, meat and lamb, sautéed vegetables, cheeses and mezze spreads, and salads. A must for drizzling/dipping/finishing.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of OLEAMEA