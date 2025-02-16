New York Wine Industry Unites to Celebrate CABERNET FRANC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On February 4, 2025, thirty-five New York wineries gathered in Manhattan to showcase Cabernet Franc, the state's most widely planted red vinifera grape variety, with 638 acres under vine. The unprecedented event drew 280 wine trade and media professionals and 245 enthusiastic consumers.

Cab Franc Forward NY organized the event, a grassroots initiative driven by the wineries themselves, to establish Cabernet Franc as New York's signature red grape and elevate it on the global wine stage.

"This is the most significant wine tasting that New York State has ever hosted," said Kevin Zraly, a renowned wine educator and author of the Windows on the World Wine Course, who attended the event. "New York is undoubtedly the best wine region in the US for Cabernet Franc." Zraly, who has influenced wine education for over 55 years and has received multiple James Beard Awards, highlighted the event’s historical significance.

Acclaimed sommelier Yannick Benjamin hosted a masterclass featuring distinguished panelists Jhonel Faelnar (NAEUN Hospitality), Josh Nadel, MS (NoHo Hospitality), and Amy Racine (JF Restaurants). The discussion highlighted the remarkable versatility of Cabernet Franc, ranging from sparkling to fruit-driven reds and age-worthy expressions. The panelists emphasized the grape's natural affinity for New York's diverse terroir and displayed energetic enthusiasm for the exceptional quality achieved across the state's wine regions.

The event showcased wines from across New York's wine regions, featuring releases from Apollo's Praise, Atwater, Bedell, Boundary Breaks, Bridge Lane, Buttonwood Grove and Six Eighty, Clovis Point, Damiani, Dr. Konstantin Frank, Elysabeth, Fjord, Hermann J. Wiemer, Horses by Macari, Keuka Spring, Lakewood, Lamoreaux Landing, Living Roots, Macari, McCall, Milea Family Estate, Millbrook, Old Sound, OnaBay, Paumanok, Raphael, Ravines, Red Hook, RGNY, Roanoke, Sheldrake Point, Suhru & Lieb, Trestle Thirty One, Wagner, Whitecliff, and Wölffer Estate.

Discussions throughout the day highlighted the grape's food-friendly nature, aging potential, and the deep family histories behind many of the wines. Participants noted how New York Cabernet Franc continues to gain recognition for its quality and value, supported by the state's multigenerational family wineries and commitment to sustainable practices.

For more information on Cab Franc Forward NY, please visit https://www.cabfrancforward.com/.

Photo credit: Max Flatow

