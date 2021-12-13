NEW YORK CITY Ranks Tops in New Year’s Celebrating

Editor's Note: We are pleased to share fascinating information from the personal finance website, WalletHub about New Year's celebrations and where NYC ranks for this exciting holiday. And stay tuned to Broadwayworld Food and Wine as we will be bringing you information about destinations all around the city that are great for ringing in 2022!

With New Year's around the corner and 65% of Americans spending at least $50 on food and drinks for the occasion, the personal-finance website WalletHub has just released its report on 2021's Best Cities for New Year's along with its fascinating infographic of 50+ New Year's Facts - Traditions, Spending & More.



To determine which cities are the best for safely ringing in the New Year without breaking the bank, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities across 28 key metrics. The data set ranges from safety and vaccination rates to quality food options and costs.



Celebrating New Year's in New York (1=Best; 50=Avg.):

-51st - Average Price per New Year's Eve Party Ticket

-13th - Percentage of Residents Who Are Fully Vaccinated

-1st - Availability of Affordable Fine Dining

-1st - Legality of Fireworks

-1st - Walkability

-29th - Forecasted Precipitation for Dec. 31

-24th - Neighborhood Security

For the full report, please visit: https://wallethub.com/edu/best-places-for-new-years-eve/17263.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Freeimages.com