NEW YEARS EVE Guide in NYC for Every Taste, Style and Budget

It’s almost here. New Year’s Eve in the city is one of the most exciting times of the year. We have rounded up opportunities for dining and so much more for you to ring out the old and ring in the new. It’s time to make reservations for all the fun you can find with these 12 great dining and celebratory venues.

Sagaponack in the Flatiron will serve a prix-fixe 4-course curated tasting menu by Executive Chef Phil Choy, coined the “Salt Bake Special” on New Year’s Eve. The first of 4 courses will be a Fluke Tartare topped with coconut, Marcona almonds, and tobiko, drizzled tableside with a sauce crafted from cucumber, cilantro oil, chili oil, and lime, followed by a Coconut Squash Soup with ginger coconut cream, pumpkin seeds, and aleppo pepper, a gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan option. The main course will be a Salt Baked Black Bass, wrapped in banana leaf and marinated in lemongrass, Thai chili, shallot, garlic, ginger, and lime zest. Accompanying the bass will be a Thai Red Coconut Curry, made from baby bokchoy, roasted cauliflower, and fingerling potatoes, as well as Crab Fried Rice with lump crab, ginger garlic shallot confit, chili jam, and crispy garlic. Dessert, to start the New Year’s off sweet, is a Thai Milk Cake. The curated New Year’s Eve menu will be served from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rosevale Cocktail Room and Starchild Rooftop Bar & Lounge at The Civilian Hotel in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood are offering exclusive ticketed events, both featuring a premium open bar from 9pm to 1am, passed hors d'oeuvres, and of course, a midnight champagne toast. Rosevale Kitchen is offering two rounds of seating on December 31st, with the first offering reservations starting at 5:00pm and ending at 7:30pm, and the second seating has its first reservation at 9:00pm and its last at 10:30pm.

Virgin Hotels New York City is located in Midtown on Broadway. Their restaurant and bar, Everdene invites you to start the night off right. Dine & dazzle into the New Year with a festive pre-fixe dinner. Experience a night of culinary delights, sparkling champagne toasts, electrifying live music and DJ performances, as well as an elevated dinner menu from Executive Chef Freddy Vargas featuring items such as Beef Carpaccio, Gnudi, and Spiced Scallops. Seatings are at 6:00 PM and 8:30 PM and each includes a three-course dinner and champagne toast for $200 per guest.

One White Street is the progressive-American neighborhood restaurant in Tribeca from Chef Austin Johnson will be offering two menu experiences featuring seasonal produce sourced from their farm, Rigor Hill Farm, located in the Hudson Valley. Menu options include a 4 course pre-fixe menu. The first seatings are at 5 PM and 7:30 PM for $168 and the later seating is at 9 PM for $198. The full Chef's Tasting Menu with a first seating at 5:45 PM is $298; 2nd seating at 9 PM is $338. Both dining options will include a Champagne toast at midnight.

Philippe Chow on the Upper East Side is offering three distinct New Year's Eve experiences with multiple seatings, including a 16-course tasting menu available from 7PM onward at both its Upper East Side and Downtown locations for $175 per person. Menu highlights include Chicken Satay, Wok Fried or Sautéed Lobster, Peking Duck and Cotton Candy Baked Alaska flambéed tableside. In addition to the standard tasting menu, guests can elevate their celebration with the Golden Package which includes a bottle of Perrier-Jouët Grand Brut ($250pp), or the Platinum Package, which includes a bottle of Moët & Chandon Nectar Imperial Rosé ($325pp). Larger parties can also opt for a private dining experience in the Wine Cellar for $500 per person.

Time Out Market New York in Dumbo just steps from Brooklyn Bridge Park invites guests to join them for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration: Studio 55. Guaranteed to be a night filled with music, dancing, laughter, and good vibes, Studio 55 is set to be the Market’s party of the year. With unparalleled rooftop views of Manhattan, guests can dance the night away to Disco Hits by DJ Price Is Right from 8-10 pm, followed by live performances by Ronnie Roc, DJ Ray Suave, and Will Brown on Saxophone from 10 pm – 1 am. Attendees will receive complimentary party favors and gift bags. At midnight, there will be a sparkling toast, courtesy of a surprise host.

Caviar Russe at 538 Madison Avenue has been recently awarded its 10th Michelin star in a row. This eatery is offering a decadent New Year’s Eve to remember. For an early seating in its dining room, Executive Chef Edgar Panchernikov will prepare a special pre-fixe menu of Seared Foie Gras, its signature Golden Egg with caviar and parmesan foam, Dover Sole in a caviar beurre blanc sauce and a Canelle with caviar for $600/pp that also includes 25g of its signature Gold Ostera caviar and a glass of Dom Perignon. Its second seating at 8:00 PM includes all of the above dishes plus a White Truffle Tagliatelle to ring in the New Year for either $1,000/person or $3,000 for booth seating. For those seeking a more festive, lively atmosphere guests may reserve spots in its ground floor bar and lounge area where its $650/pp ticket gets you 25g of its Select Osetra, its Grand Seafood Tower, signature Golden Egg and its Baked Alaska dessert with Caviar. Enjoy the modern jazz stylings of Richie Nuzz and his band, LIVE in the Lounge throughout the evening.

Hutong, the contemporary Northern Chinese restaurant in Midtown, is hosting an extravagant New Year’s Eve celebration in their main dining room and The Shanghai, their upscale cocktail lounge. On New Year’s Eve guests can choose from four different party packages ranging from open bar access to full table service in The Shanghai. Ticket options start at $50. To add to the ambiance, all guests are encouraged to dress in their swankiest 1920s-inspired attire.

Grimm Artisanal Ales, the award winning brewery in Brooklyn will ring in the new year with a festive party from 9PM to 1AM with a night filled with a 4 hour open bar featuring a selection of Grimm beers and Physica wines, charcuterie & cheese boards provided by Lala’s Brooklyn Apizza, music, dancing, a raffle, a midnight bubbly toast, selfie station and a special midnight beer release. A ticket includes access to the open bar, charcuterie and cheese boards and one raffle ticket.

Loreley Beer Garden on the Lower East Side is offering The New Year’s Eve Masquerade on Dec. 31. It includes happy hour from 5pm to 10pm, a free Champagne toast at midnight with the ball drop and no cover all night. They will give out masquerade masks from 8pm, but even better, guests who bring their own mask get a free beer (0.2 liter). The full menu will be offered a la carte all night which makes it a great option for larger parties, too. Guests can enjoy festive holiday drinks like Boozy Bourbon Black & White Hot Chocolate with toasted marshmallows; Spiked Eggnog with whipped cream and caramel. Their Winter Wonderland is decked out with over-the-top holiday lights and décor both indoors and outdoors in the heated beer garden.

Agency of Record in Midtown East is the place to celebrate the new year old-school style at 1960s-inspired Agency of Record, which transports guests to the 1960s while offering the best of New York glamor. From 10pm-2am, the swanky craft cocktail bar and restaurant will be offering passed bites (such as Lobster Cocktail and Duck Fat Fries), an open bar with inventive drinks (The A+B test, made with blanco tequila, aged cachaca, sotol, thai chili, lychee, lime), a champagne toast, and of course, a DJ booth spinning records on vinyl.

Brooklyn Kura at 34 34th Street in Brooklyn is New York’s first sake brewery. They are hosting a vinyl night on New Year’s Eve from 9pm to 1am. Guests can expect premium craft sake (including an extra-festive pét-nat variety), shochu-based cocktails, caviar, and other creative small plates like Chicken Fried Oyster Mushrooms, Kurobuta Lil' Smokies (berkshire pork sausage served cocktail weiner style), and sweet Kasu Donuts.

