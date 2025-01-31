Mohegan Sun Hosts its 21st Annual Sun Wine & Food Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Over the past weekend, Mohegan Sun held its 21st annual Sun Wine & Food Fest and we got a chance to experience it ourselves, sampling through infinite wine vintages and chef-curated dishes.

From January 23-25 there were over 15 events to enjoy, including the return of The Grand Tasting, The Celebrity Chef Dine Around, and Vintage Cru, plus brand new happenings like the cocktail reception at the property’s brand-new Beauty & Essex and Asian Market by Beam Suntory with renowned celebrity chef Esther Choi.

The annual festivities bring in a big crowd for the casino and Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun said over the years he has seen two types of attendees. The ones there to indulge in the festivities and have a good time of course, and the others that are invested “in learning new recipes made by their favorite chefs” so they can “recreate them at home.” The latter attendees are also invested in “learning about new wines to enjoy at home” and with friends. Hamilton expressed that the following for these celebrity chefs is huge and we saw it firsthand.

On Friday evening, we started in the Earth Ballroom for the Asian Market presented by Suntory Global Spirits to savor Asian cuisine paired with spirits. Renowned celebrity chef and Food Network star Esther Choi worked alongside fellow chefs to create “Street Food” style plates and each was paired with a specialty cocktail or spirit provided by Suntory Global Spirits. Here, we enjoyed Teriyaki Fried Chicken by Chef Shota Nakajima and Bulgogi Japchae Glass Noodles Stir-Fried With Beef and Vegetables by Ester Choi.

Later on, we ventured over to the Earth Expo & Convention Center to get a preview of the Grand Tasting. As one of the first to experience the event before it opened to the public, it was a quieter setting with easier access to samples of jerk chicken and homemade fudge alongside fine wines, beer, and spirits. The Thor Kitchen Demo Stage hosted cooking demos by chefs including Shawn Osbey and Jamie Bissonnette throughout the night.

The highlight of the evening though had to be the unexpected Ice Bar Experience at the Sun Patio. On a cold January night, you wouldn't necessarily expect a crowd of people to be willing to stay outdoors, not to mention dance, but it was the place to be. The outdoor area was transformed into a winter wonderland with ice-inspired sculptures, spruce and fir trees, and table fireplaces. Servers donned their fur jackets as they poured bubbles for guests and DJ Jay R One spun old-school 90s and early 2000 hip hop and R&B. Other crafted cocktails were offered, and for those outdoor partygoers who needed a sugar rush, NoRA Cupcake Company had them covered.

Saturday brought us back to the Earth Expo & Convention Center for the official Grand Tasting where over 1,000 wine, beer, and spirits varieties were available to try alongside culinary creations and more exciting demos which included Scott Conant, Geoffrey Zakarian, and Maneet Chauhan. The vibe was different on Saturday afternoon than on Friday evening for the preview with the in-house DJ and much larger crowds but we enjoyed the energetic bustle.

Later in the afternoon, we enjoyed the Vintage Cru in the Earth Ballroom, tasting plenty of rare wines. The exclusive lineup featured aged bottles from renowned vineyards and highly sought-after vintages. Our personal favorites were the Bollinger Special Cuvee, Rombauer Sauvignon Blanc, and Schramsberg Brut Rose.

The exclusive sneak peek look into the soon-to-open Beauty & Essex at the lower level of the casino near Johnny Rockets was an event to remember. Here we sampled food from the world-renowned chef Chris Santos and sipped on wine and handcrafted cocktails, all while exploring the soon-to-open space with its impressive display of sparkling chandeliers and more.

The Celebrity Chef Dine Around was the last food event for the evening and we tasted a vast selection of curated signature dishes made by more than 20 celebrity chefs. Similar to the other tasting events, each plate was expertly paired with wine, beer, or spirits. Our top favorite dishes were Geoffrey Zakarian’s Tuna Tonnato made with crispy capers, pickled onions, and fresh herbs, Ester Choi’s Gochujang Baby Back Ribs served with a cucumber radish smash, and Shawn Osbey’s Herb-Crusted Lamb Chop with three-onion marmalade.

We ended the evening at the Celebrity Chef After Party at Avalon Night Club, sponsored by J Vineyards. We danced the night away while sipping on cocktails and mingling with other Wine & Food Fest goers to close out a fun-filled weekend to remember.

Mohegan Sun is located at 1 Mohegan Sun Blvd, Uncasville, CT 06382. For reservations, hours of operation, and contact, please visit https://mohegansun.com/.

(Photos courtesy of Mohegan Sun and Carissa Chesanek)

