Meili Offers Elevated Sichuan Cuisine and Cocktails in Trendy New Williamsburg Space

Meili recently opened in the CODA Williamsburg Hotel, bringing with it stylish modern digs and delicious Sichuan Cuisine. Upon entering, you’ll walk down the red mahogany staircases into the high-ceilinged dining room with its dark marble tables sitting under hand-blown glass sconces. In the back, the sophisticated jade greenstone bar allures you to sit on one of its dark wood barstools.

The menu features traditional Sichuan street food by Michelin-starred Chef Peter He, highlighting bold flavors that pack some heat thanks to the use of dried chilies, Sichuan peppercorns, and sesame oil. Everything from the spicy Dan Dan Noodles with minced pork to the Fried Rice with shredded tea-smoked duck is a must, with just the perfect amount of spice for a kick. There’s also a vast vegan menu optimizing tofu and seitan, a type of wheat gluten, along with plant-based broths and sauces rather than meat.

As for the drinks, prepare to be impressed. These Sichuan-inspired cocktails are innovative and play on the classics, such as the Oolongtini, an Espresso Martini made with toasted rice and cold brew. If you’re looking for a drink with a killer presentation, you have to try the tequila-based Cross Pacific made with green tea and Juliette peach that is served as a giant bubble of smoke in the glass. Plus, it’s deliciously refreshing.

Atop the CODA Williamsburg Hotel, you’ll also find Meili Rooftop, an airy all-season outdoor space with a retractable roof, boasting panoramic city views, a full bar, and a menu of Sichuan-inspired small plates also crafted by Chef He.

Miki Niu is the owner of Meili and behind other New York City establishments that include Chili in Midtown East, Wonderland Bar in the East Village, and the Meili Rooftop at CODA Williamsburg. We spoke to Niu about her restaurant experience, her latest venture, and what it’s like to run a restaurant in the city today.

Can you tell us about your background? How and why did you get started in the restaurant industry?

I’ve always been passionate about hospitality and creating spaces where people feel excited, welcomed, and inspired. I started working in restaurants while I was still in school, and one of my early experiences was at Café China, which at the time was the only Michelin one-star Chinese restaurant in New York City. Seeing how a restaurant could be both incredibly busy and deeply respected really inspired me. It showed me the power of great food, thoughtful design, and seamless service. Over time, I realized I wanted to create my own concepts; places that weren’t just about food and drink, but about memorable, immersive experiences. That’s what led me to open several venues of my own, from upscale Chinese dining to vibrant, themed cocktail bars.

What is your current role and day-to-day tasks?

I’m the owner and operator of multiple hospitality concepts, including Meili Williamsburg, CHILI, and Wonderland Bar. My day-to-day can range from reviewing operational issues, designing menus and events, to team meetings and even hands-on shifts. I also spend a lot of time planning marketing strategies and working on long-term growth.

What is it like for you running several different venues at once?

It’s definitely intense, but I love the challenge. Each concept has its own voice and audience, and I enjoy switching between creative and operational modes. Having strong teams I trust is everything. It’s what allows me to stay connected to each venue while also stepping back to see the big picture.

What are some challenges you have faced or currently face?

The current economic climate is tough for independent restaurants. Costs are rising across the board, and customer habits continue to evolve. Staffing and retention have also become more challenging post-COVID. But beyond those industry-wide issues, one of the hardest challenges I’ve faced personally is the recent passing of my business partner. He wasn’t just my partner, he was my Best Friend. Losing him felt like losing my left hand. It’s been an incredibly difficult time, but it’s also reminded me why I started: to build something meaningful and to keep going no matter what. These challenges continue to push me to be more resilient, creative, and focused on community.

What are the most positive aspects of your role today?

Watching people fall in love with a dish, or walk into a space and instantly light up. That’s what keeps me going. I also love mentoring my team and helping them grow in their roles. Seeing my vision come to life, especially with venues like Meili and Meili Rooftop, has been incredibly rewarding.

Meili is pretty new to the scene. What are you hoping customers will enjoy the most here?

Meili is all about bold, authentic Sichuan flavors paired with a modern Brooklyn energy. I want guests to feel like they’re discovering something fresh, fun, and real, whether they’re here for a full dinner downstairs or a cocktail with skyline views on the rooftop. The goal is to be both a neighborhood favorite and a destination worth seeking out.

What is your favorite dish and drink that everyone should try?

At Meili, I’d say the Mapo Lobster is a must; it’s our bold, spicy take on a classic dish, and it never fails to impress. For drinks, I’d recommend the Oolong Daily, which is one of our rooftop favorites. We infuse vodka with oolong tea and mix it with fresh lemonade. It’s light, refreshing, and perfect for summertime sipping.

Meili is located at 160 N 12th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249. For menus, hours of operation, and contact, please visit http://meiliwilliamsburg.com.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Meili