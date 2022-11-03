Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marqués de Murrieta Wines to Toast the Season of Togetherness

Marqués de Murrieta Wines

Food + Wine News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 03, 2022  
Marqués de Murrieta Wines to Toast the Season of Togetherness

This season gives us opportunities for time together and in recent years, we have learned to appreciate the moments we get to spend with the people we care about. Whether you are hosting a large gathering or an intimate one, celebrate with wine that commemorates the gravity of the occasion.

Family-owned Spanish producer, Marqués de Murrieta boasts some of the best Rioja in the world. This year, celebrate the richness of Rioja with Marqués de Murrieta. Here are two of their wines at different price points so it is easy for you to plan a budget for your get-togethers.

Marqués de Murrieta Reserva Rioja 2017 (SRP $25, available for purchase here) is another fabulous Rioja to share with friends and family whether during the holidays or throughout the year.

-If the menu includes grilled vegetables, lamb chops, or baked fish, this wine is an ideal partner to enhance the flavors of the cuisine

-Elegant and balanced, Reserva Rioja combines complexity and fineness to capture the best attributes of the estate's identity and history

-Composed primarily of tempranillo grapes, this wine also includes graciano, mazuelo, and a bit of garnacha

The crown jewel of the Marqués de Murrieta portfolio is Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 2011 (SRP $229, available for purchase here). This exceptional wine, which has limited production, consists of tempranillo and manzuela grapes from the finest vintages of the 741-acre Ygay Estate.

-The grapes are harvested from the highest elevation within the estate; destemmed, squeezed, and fermented in stainless steel tanks for 11 days

-This fermentation includes daily remontage and pigeage to help enhance the wine's personality, color, and aroma

-Described as tannic with notes of dark plum, black cherry, caramel and violet with a finish of cherry pie, Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 2011 is decadent and luxurious

Share wonderful wines and raise a glass to the good times ahead. For more information on the Marqués de Murrieta portfolio, please visit https://mmdusa.net/portfolio/marques-de-murrieta.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Marqués de Murrieta



CHIVAS and The Dough Club Team up for Donut Day on 11/5 Photo
CHIVAS and The Dough Club Team up for Donut Day on 11/5
Saturday, November 5th is Donut Day and Chivas Blended Scotch Whisky wants you to consume its whisky, not in a dram, or in a cocktail, but by taking a bite out of a custom, delicious, whisky infused mochi donut! 
Review: OL’DAYS in NoMad Charms and Delights with Fresh Flavors Photo
Review: OL’DAYS in NoMad Charms and Delights with Fresh Flavors
If you haven't been to OL'DAYS in Nomad, what are you waiting for? This cheery farm-to-table café is becoming increasingly popular for its coffee service, breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, anytime cravings, and treats.
VILLA MARIA for Choice New Zealand Wines Photo
VILLA MARIA for Choice New Zealand Wines
Villa Maria, one of New Zealand’s longest-standing wineries, produces a wines that are versatile, ideal to enjoy with friends and loved ones, and they won’t break the bank this holiday season. 
SPAIN’S GREAT MATCH-An Excellent Wine Experience Photo
SPAIN’S GREAT MATCH-An Excellent Wine Experience
Broadwayworld recently had the pleasure of attending “Spain’s Great Match 2022” at Mercado Little Spain by José Andrés at Hudson Yards in NYC.

From This Author - Marina Kennedy

Marina P. Kennedy's writing career led her from freelancing opportunities in New Jersey and New York to writing for Broadwayworld.com where she covers entertainment, the culinary scen... (read more about this author)


THE SYLVIA CENTER Autumn Feast Fundraiser on 11/8 Celebrates 15 Years of Teaching Youth About Food and Good HealthTHE SYLVIA CENTER Autumn Feast Fundraiser on 11/8 Celebrates 15 Years of Teaching Youth About Food and Good Health
November 3, 2022

The Sylvia Center, the nonprofit that teaches young people about the connection between food and health through nutrition-focused, culinary-based programs in all five boroughs of New York City and Columbia County, NY, will celebrate its 15th anniversary on Tuesday, November 8 with the memorable Autumn Feast.
Marqués de Murrieta Wines to Toast the Season of TogethernessMarqués de Murrieta Wines to Toast the Season of Togetherness
November 3, 2022

Family-owned Spanish producer, Marqués de Murrieta boasts some of the best Rioja in the world.
Review: Alice Childress' FLORENCE & MOJO at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-Two Plays Enthrall AudiencesReview: Alice Childress' FLORENCE & MOJO at The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey-Two Plays Enthrall Audiences
November 2, 2022

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) continues their 2022 season with two engaging one-act plays, 'Florence & Mojo' on their Main Stage written by the renowned African American playwright, Alice Childress.
CHIVAS and The Dough Club Team up for Donut Day on 11/5CHIVAS and The Dough Club Team up for Donut Day on 11/5
November 2, 2022

Saturday, November 5th is Donut Day and Chivas Blended Scotch Whisky wants you to consume its whisky, not in a dram, or in a cocktail, but by taking a bite out of a custom, delicious, whisky infused mochi donut! 
Review: OL'DAYS in NoMad Charms and Delights with Fresh FlavorsReview: OL'DAYS in NoMad Charms and Delights with Fresh Flavors
November 2, 2022

If you haven't been to OL'DAYS in Nomad, what are you waiting for? This cheery farm-to-table café is becoming increasingly popular for its coffee service, breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, anytime cravings, and treats.