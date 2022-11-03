Marqués de Murrieta Wines to Toast the Season of Togetherness

This season gives us opportunities for time together and in recent years, we have learned to appreciate the moments we get to spend with the people we care about. Whether you are hosting a large gathering or an intimate one, celebrate with wine that commemorates the gravity of the occasion.

Family-owned Spanish producer, Marqués de Murrieta boasts some of the best Rioja in the world. This year, celebrate the richness of Rioja with Marqués de Murrieta. Here are two of their wines at different price points so it is easy for you to plan a budget for your get-togethers.

Marqués de Murrieta Reserva Rioja 2017 (SRP $25, available for purchase here) is another fabulous Rioja to share with friends and family whether during the holidays or throughout the year.

-If the menu includes grilled vegetables, lamb chops, or baked fish, this wine is an ideal partner to enhance the flavors of the cuisine

-Elegant and balanced, Reserva Rioja combines complexity and fineness to capture the best attributes of the estate's identity and history

-Composed primarily of tempranillo grapes, this wine also includes graciano, mazuelo, and a bit of garnacha

The crown jewel of the Marqués de Murrieta portfolio is Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 2011 (SRP $229, available for purchase here). This exceptional wine, which has limited production, consists of tempranillo and manzuela grapes from the finest vintages of the 741-acre Ygay Estate.

-The grapes are harvested from the highest elevation within the estate; destemmed, squeezed, and fermented in stainless steel tanks for 11 days

-This fermentation includes daily remontage and pigeage to help enhance the wine's personality, color, and aroma

-Described as tannic with notes of dark plum, black cherry, caramel and violet with a finish of cherry pie, Castillo Ygay Gran Reserva Especial 2011 is decadent and luxurious

Share wonderful wines and raise a glass to the good times ahead. For more information on the Marqués de Murrieta portfolio, please visit https://mmdusa.net/portfolio/marques-de-murrieta.

Photo credit: Courtesy of Marqués de Murrieta