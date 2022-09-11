MULHOLLAND DISTILLING Cocktail Recipes for Streaming Walton Goggins Faves

Are you ready to unwind this weekend by the TV? Walton Goggins, lauded actor, storyteller and partner of Mulholland Distilling, has just the stream-spiration you need! We've rounded up some of Walton's most iconic roles with matching cocktails from his LA-based spirits brand. Whether you're going with an old favorite, or trying something new on screen and in your glass, these entertainment and recipe combos are sure to satisfy.

Justified - Walton Goggins as "Boyd Crowder"

(Where to Watch: Hulu)

Boyd loves a good heist. The heist here? Swapping your average martini for this zesty riff with refreshing notes of grapefruit and orange.

"Bond Girl"

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mulholland Gin

.75 oz Mezcal

5 oz Lillet

.25 oz Amaro Angelino + 1 dash orange bitters

Method: Stir + serve up in a chilled glass with a grapefruit peel expression.



The Righteous Gemstones - Walton Goggins as "Baby Billy Freeman"

(Where to Watch: HBO Max)

Just like the Gemstone, this cocktail will have you singing! The southern classic is a perfect pairing for Billy's South Carolinian shenanigans.

"Bramble"

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mulholland Gin

1 oz lemon juice

2 teaspoons simple syrup

50 oz creme de mure (blackberry liqueur)

Method: Shake chilled & fine strain into an old fashioned glass over crushed ice. Slowly pour creme de mure over the top of the drink. Garnish with a lemon half-wheel and blackberry or raspberry speared together with a garnish pick.

The Unicorn - Walton Goggins as "Wade Felton"

(Where to Watch: Paramount+)

A balanced cocktail to complement Wade's masterful juggling of single fatherhood and landscaping career.

"The Water Melon"

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Mulholland Vodka

.75 oz lime juice

.50-.75 oz agave syrup to desired sweetness

.75 cups watermelon chunks

Method: Add all ingredients to blender and frappe! Strain into a Collins glass over ice. Garnish with watermelon triangle

**For the Black Pepper Syrup (mix 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water, 1 tsp cracked black pepper over low heat, until sugar is completely dissolved. Leave the pepper bits in syrup for a bolder flavor, or remove sooner for something milder.)

*For the Honey Syrup ( .5 cup honey + .5 cup water, add ingredients to a sauce pan and bring to a low boil over medium heat, stir until honey is dissolved)

Sons of Anarchy - Walton Goggins as "Venus Van Dam"

(Where to Watch: Hulu)

Venus always keeps it spicy, so watch while you sip something with a peppery bite!

"Mulholland Dalmation"

Ingredients:

2 oz Mulholland Vodk

6 oz fresh grapefruit juice

.05 oz black pepper simple syrup

Method: Mix 1 cup sugar, 1 cup water, 1 tsp cracked black pepper over low heat, until sugar is completely dissolved. Leave the pepper bits in syrup for a bolder flavor, or remove sooner for something milder.

About Mulholland Distilling:

Inspired by Los Angeles, a city of possibilities where creative spirits gather to push boundaries and fulfill their dreams. Mulholland was born to invite other dreamers to connect and collaborate with the spirits of Mulholland. Founded by Matthew Alper, an accomplished photographer, and Walton Goggins, lauded actor & storyteller, the two joined in an entrepreneurial partnership inspired by their friendship and LA stories. The name Mulholland, of Mulholland Drive in Los Angeles, is a nod to the past, a visionary that helped bring resources to LA. Today Mulholland Drive represents the connection between the diverse communities throughout LA, the communities Mulholland strives to support. Mulholland is dedicated to honoring collaboration, as like minded pioneers source ingredients and manage the production process from grain or botanical to glass. The award-winning spirits are meant to be explored in a bold, new way, reimagining the classic cocktail. Mulholland challenges other bootstrappers, entrepreneurs, risk takers and change-makers to unleash their creative spirit.

About Walton Goggins:

Walton Goggins was born in Birmingham, Alabama and has starred in some of the most iconic roles in television and movie history. Walton landed an Emmy nomination for his role of 'Boyd Crowder' on FX's "Justified. Walton has established himself as a scene-stealer on screen, and Mulholland Distilling brings that same scene-stealing quality to the bar. Instagram @waltongogginsbonafide.

For more information on Mulholland Distilling, additional recipes and where to buy, please visit https://www.mulhollanddistilling.com/ .

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Mulholland Distilling and Walton Goggins